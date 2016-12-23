Bulldogs lose in a dogfight

The Burkburnett Bulldogs have given plenty of teams a reason to fear them with a 9-1 basketball record.

When they did lose, it was by two points to the 13-2 Midlothian Heritage Panthers, a team that is ranked 48th in Texas and 199th nationally according to MaxPreps.

Coach Nathan Pennypacker’s Altus Bulldogs entered the game for a battle with only one loss to their name and a focus on executing the game plan and earning a win.

But the Burkburnett Bulldogs were as good as advertised.

Burkburnett started strong and took a 5-0 lead before Altus got on the board with Destin Palomo’s three-point shot, but Burkburnett answered with one of its own, sparking a 22-5 run that allowed the Burkburnett Bulldogs to play to a 35-18 first-quarter lead.

Altus battled back in the second, going on an 11-0 run midway through the quarter to score 20 points to Burkburnett’s 26, but the damage was already done.

The Altus Bulldogs headed into halftime down 23 and by the end of the third were down by 30.

They attempted to close the gap in the fourth and outscored Burkburnett by two, but they lacked the consistency needed to overcome the deficit and lost for just the second time this season by a final score of 84-56.

Carson Pickett led the way for the Bulldogs once again with 16 total points, while Davyjon Ford and Johnny Esquivel each had nine.

Ford and Pickett began the game on a tear with Ford picking up seven points and Pickett picking up six to score 13 of the Bulldogs’ 18 first-quarter points.

Keegan Shive added his name to the mix in the second quarter, scoring all six of his points just before halftime, while Pickett picked up five more.

The 2-2 Altus Bulldogs have the next two weeks off before traveling to Elk City for a matchup with the Big Elks at 8 p.m. Jan. 3, 2017.

The Big Elks are 5-1 with their only loss coming in a two-point deficit against Weatherford.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

