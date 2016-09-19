Navajoshinesagain

Navajo Junior High School girls dominate Mangum

It did not take long, and although Mangum took the lead early with a one-run first inning, the Lady Indians made sure that was all they scored.

Navajo put up a run of its own to tie the game in the bottom of the first and then went on a tear, plating eight in the bottom of the second to take a 9-1 lead.

In part, Navajo’s big run was due to shaky pitching by Mangum, but it was fantastic team play by the Lady Indians that allowed them to put it all together for a huge inning.

Mattie Weiszbrod struck out to begin the inning and it appeared that Trinity Rohrer struck out during her at-bat as well, but Mangum’s catcher dropped the ball and Rohrer was able to make it to first safely. It proved to be the first of many bad turns for Mangum.

Danielle Cook was the first Lady Indian walk, but not the last, as Mangum’s pitcher walked four more before getting the final out of the inning. Solid hitting by the Lady Indians allowed them to take full advantage of their good fortune and bring eight runs home before it was all said and done.

Mangum could get nothing going during their at-bat, so the Lady Indians came out in the bottom of the third with the intention of ending it early.

Mangum’s pitcher walked two more batters in the bottom of the third, but a Gabby Kille triple scored one, while Haven Gilbert’s single scored two more to extend the lead and end the game after the activation of the mercy rule.

Gilbert led all batters with a terrific 2-for-3 performance and five RBIs. Gabby Kille’s 2-for-2 showing with two runs scored and two RBIs and Kelly Taylor’s 1-for-2 performance with two runs scored and two RBIs helped the team demolish Mangum’s squad.

Haven Gilbert also pitched almost flawlessly, going all three innings allowing only one hit and no earned runs with two strikeouts. Yet another big day for the talented ace.

Duke Tigers win one, drop one in doubleheader

The Duke Tigers baseball team struck hard and struck fast, earning every run they needed to beat the Geronimo Blue Jays in the first inning and holding the Blue Jays to just one hit in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory.

Duke’s early run almost never happened. Hayden Brown got things started for the Tigers with a single to center field before the next two batters were both called out on fly balls.

But Orin McGee stepped up the plate and singled to right field with a line drive to get on base and advance Brown to third and then on to home to earn the Tigers their first run of the game.

Tommy McGee added another single to their hit total and suddenly the Tigers were back in business.

Noah Claussen singled to left field to score O. McGee and then advanced to second, while T. McGee advanced to third on an error by the Blue Jays. Lucas Bales extended the Tigers lead after an error by the Blue Jays allowed him to reach first safely and T. McGee to cross home plate and give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays tried to get something going in their half of the first and managed to plate one run off a Tiger error, but could produce nothing more and headed into the second inning down by two.

It looked to be smooth sailing for the Tigers until Geronimo rallied in the bottom of the third after a few costly errors allowed the Blue Jays to move one runner in and advance another, but a Geronimo pop-up ended the inning and ultimately ended the game with Duke picking up the win.

Orin McGee led the way at the plate with a 1-for-2 day with one run scored and one RBI. Dawson Brooks pitched three innings for the Tigers and allowed no earned runs off one hit, while striking out one.

Game 2: Duke can’t execute, drops final game

Duke’s bats went cold in the second game of the doubleheader and five errors allowed the Geronimo Blue Jays the three hits they needed to sink the Tigers in an 8-0 win.

Duke only mustered one hit in four innings of play and any hopes they had of winning slipped away during Geronimo’s five-run third inning.

By the time the game was over, Geronimo tacked on three more in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the game and defeat the Tigers by a score of 8-0.

Orin McGee had the lone hit for the Tigers, but was also the losing pitcher, allowing three hits and two earned runs off three and two-thirds innings pitched, while striking out three and walking seven.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

