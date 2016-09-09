Rough day for area teams

Navajo ladies start slow, drop game at home

The Navajo Lady Indians softball team should have earned its 11th win of the season, but thanks to a slow start the team could not overcome an early Mangum run to lose 7-4 on Tuesday.

Although the Lady Indians outhit Mangum by 12 to nine, they could not overcome Mangum’s four-run first and two-run third innings, getting down by as much as six at the halfway point of the game.

Navajo tried to fight back in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, rallying from six down to pull within three after Mangum’s one-run fifth inning added to their total. But a few defensive stops from Mangum ended the Lady Indians night with their seventh loss of the season.

Emmy Cobb was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate for the Lady Indians singling in the fourth and tripling in the sixth, and Brooke Burgess and Tabitha Armstrong were both 2-for-3 on the day.

Eisenhower wins big at Altus

The Lady Bulldog softball team’s recent run of bad luck continued Tuesday when the visiting Lawton Eisenhower Eagles came to Missile Park and thrashed Altus 17-1.

Eisenhower needed only two innings to take a 6-0 lead over the Lady Bulldogs but they did not stop there, tacking on three more in the fourth and one in the fifth to control the game 10-0.

The Lady Bulldogs finally put a run on the board in the bottom of the fifth after Haley Newman’s single to right field scored Alex Jackson, but it was too little too late for Altus.

The Eagles added seven more runs in the top of the sixth inning to end the game and give the Lady Bulldogs their 12th loss of the season.

The game was riddled with mistakes on the Lady Bulldogs side as nine costly errors seemed to dictate the game. Destiny Smalts, Destiny Von Rasfeld, Kymbree McKee and Haley Newman all had a hit in the game for the Lady Bulldogs.

They are now 4-12-1 on the season.

Lady Tigers blanked by Lookeba-Sickles

The Duke Lady Tigers were looking to start the first game of their double-header off well Tuesday, but could get nothing going their way to a 10-0 defeat.

Lookeba-Sickles pushed four runs across the plate in the top of the second and added two more in the top of the fifth to take a commanding 6-0 lead with one inning left to play.

Kaylee Keck had two of Duke’s three hits, doing her best to rally her team, but having little success as the Tigers’ six errors helped pave the way to victory for their opponent.

Lookeba-Sickles added four more in the top of the sixth to take a 10-0 lead and win.

Abby Jones allowed 10 runs in six innings of work, walking one and striking out two for the Lady Tigers.

Duke keeps Canute close, but falls in seven

Shortly after their 10-0 loss against Lookeba-Sickles, the Duke Lady Tigers took the field again to battle Canute in a game that stayed close, but was ultimately another loss for Duke.

Canute jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and did not score again, but the Lady Tigers could only muster one run on six hits to earn their seventh loss of the season.

Kylee Rice was a perfect 3-for-3 in the game with a single and two doubles, but her hitting would not be enough. Calebi Cusher scored the Lady Tigers’ only run off an Abby Jones hit in the sixth.

The Lady Tigers are now 10-7 on the season.

Navajo Junior High School Lady Indians crush Mangum

The only positive note of the day seemed to go to the Navajo Junior High School Lady Indians in their 12-1 win over Mangum in three innings.

The Lady Indians scored one in the first, eight in the second, and three in the third to cruise to their 13th win of the season.

Haven Gilbert was red hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 on the day with five RBIs — runs-batted-in.

Gabby Kille was a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Kelly Taylor was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Haven Gilbert pitched a solid game, going three innings and allowing only one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

The Navajo Junior High School Lady Indians are now 13-3 on the season.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

