Competition tough on local diamonds

Duke Baseball

The Duke Tigers traveled to Olustee on Monday in search of their seventh and eighth wins of the season. Although they found their seventh, their eighth eluded them in the evening’s doubleheader.

Things started well for the Tigers overall in their first game of the evening as they needed only five hits to sink the Olustee Eagles.

Duke plated the bulk of its runs in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs after four straight walks helped to score once and load the bases.

Taylor Smith’s single scored one, Hayden Brown’s double to right field scored two, Dawson Brooks’ single to center field scored one, and McGee’s double to left field scored two more to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

Olustee had an opportunity to get something going, but ultimately failed to produce, activating the run-rule and giving the Tigers the win in four.

Orin McGee led all batters with a 2-for-3 performance tallying three runs and two RBIs — runs-batted-in — with a solo home run, and Hayden Brown picked up the win with four innings pitched, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Game 2: Olustee finds a way

Try as they might, the Tigers could not close out the doubleheader with a win, dropping game two to the Eagles by a score of 8-4.

The game started out well for the Tigers as they jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning after two costly Eagle errors helped the Tigers with their first two runs. A Hogan Hall single to left field plated Hayden Brown before the Eagles could close out the inning.

The Eagles finally found their bats in the bottom of the second and after two walks and a couple of good pieces of hitting they were able to tie the game at 3-3.

Neither the Tigers nor the Eagles could get anything going during the third, but the Eagles took advantage of wild pitching in the fourth to have their biggest inning of the game.

Jase Hamersley started the inning off well enough, striking out two of the first three batters he faced, but things quickly started to fall apart for him as he walked two and hit one with a pitch.

A balk by Hamersley scored one and advanced all runners before an Olustee single scored two more. Another balk scored one and a wild pitch scored another before the bleeding could be stopped. By the end of the inning, the Eagles jumped ahead of the Tigers by a score of 8-3.

Duke scored one more in the top of the fifth, but could do no more and the game ended with the Olustee Eagles defeating the Duke Tigers 8-4.

The Duke Tigers are now 7-5 on the season and travel to Indiahoma to face off against the Warriors on Saturday.

Duke Softball

While the Duke Tigers were facing off against Olustee, the Duke Lady Tigers were busy crushing the Hollis Lady Tigers in a 10-1 win at Hollis.

They did it by plating three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, and their final run in the fourth.

Blakely Dill and Calebi Cusher got the day started for the Lady Tigers by getting on base and Kylee Rice started the scoring by tripling to left field, scoring Dill.

Hannah Brown singled to center field, scoring Rice and Abby Jones — who was hit by a pitch to get on base. But a Caitlyn Osborne strikeout ended what could have been an even bigger inning for the Lady Tigers.

Duke took its 3-0 lead into the second inning where some excellent hitting, after two early outs, got the team going again.

The Lady Tigers were able to score four runs in the inning before Kelsey Summers’ strikeout ended the inning, but Hollis could not produce once more after a three up, three down inning and Duke scored two more in the third after an Osborne single, Cusher walk, and Rice single loaded the bases.

Duke scored its final run to take a 10-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning after Rice walked with bases loaded, scoring Summers.

Hollis got its first and only run in the bottom of the fourth after an error, single, and a fielder’s choice allowed the team to plate a run with one out in the inning.

Hannah Brown led all batters with a 2-for-4 performance, scoring once and bringing in three others.

Kylie Miranda pitched five innings while allowing only three hits, one unearned run, and striking out three.

The Duke Lady Tigers are 7-5 on the season and will travel to Canute on Tuesday.

Altus Softball

The Lady Bulldogs hit the road to Mangum on Monday to take on the Granite Lady Panthers and the Mangum Lady Tigers.

In the first game of the evening the Lady Bulldogs fell to Granite despite an early 3-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers got things going in the fourth when they plated six runs to take control of the game 6-3. Altus was unable to put anything on the scoreboard until the fifth inning, but not before Granite added two more runs to its lead to make it 8-3.

The Lady Bulldogs plated two in the bottom of the fifth after singles by both Kelsee Baker and Destiny Smalts put runners on base. Sydney Simmons doubled with a fly ball to left field, scoring both Baker and Smalts in the process to close the gap between themselves and the Lady Panthers.

But the Lady Panthers plated two more in the top of the sixth after a Granite double drove in one and was followed by a steal of home.

Smalts scored again in the bottom of the seventh after Destiny Von Rasfeld flew out to the shortstop. Smalts was able to tag up and quickly make her way to home plate to get Altus within four.

But it was too little, too late and the Lady Bulldogs dropped the game to Granite by a final score of 10-6.

Despite the loss, Smalts had a terrific game going 3-for-4 and crossing home plate four times. Kymbree McKee pitched four innings, giving up six hits, eight earned runs, and four walks while striking out six.

Game 2: Altus can’t get it going

Smalts’ bat never quite stopped being hot Monday as she posted a 1-for-2 performance while scoring twice — the only runs the Lady Bulldogs generated during the game.

Mangum jumped to a 4-0 lead early in the game, leaving the Lady Bulldogs playing catch-up.

Smalts finally put the Lady Bulldogs on the board when she scored on a passed ball after being walked to get on base. Simmons doubled to left field before the score, but was unable to make it home herself as Alex Jackson grounded out to end the inning.

The Lady Tigers started the bottom of the fourth with five straight singles, scoring two on the fifth to increase their lead to 6-1.

They plated two more in the bottom of the fifth after an error by Baker allowed Mangum to plate two to take a 8-1 lead into the top of the sixth.

The top of the sixth is where Smalts scored Altus’ only other run off a single from Craigan Steed before a ground out by Jackson left Simmons stranded on base.

Mangum scored once more in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 9-2 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Kymbree McKee had another tough outing for the Bulldogs as she pitched three innings, allowing four hits, four earned runs, and walking two.

Alana Lopez stepped in for two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and walking one.

The Lady Bulldogs will be at home versus the Duncan Lady Demons on Thursday.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.