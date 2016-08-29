Blair Broncs takeout Erick Bearcats

The Blair Broncs got their second and third wins of the season on Thursday when the Erick Bearcats came to town looking to take both games against the Broncs’ in their doubleheader.

The first game started off slowly for the Broncs and at times it appeared as if they would not be able to beat the Bearcats on their own field.

That was until the fourth inning happened.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning off a Bronc error, the Bronc’s bats came to life allowing them to plate seven runs in the fourth inning alone.

Kaden Hans led off the rally with a walk, which was followed by a Saige Knight single. Skylar Scott stepped up to the plate with one mission and that was to advance the base runners by any means necessary. His chosen method was by laying down a sacrifice bunt, but he was able to turn on the jets and beat the throw to first, loading the bases for the Broncs.

Tyler Tutten and Baylor Downing were both hit by pitches, scoring Hans and Knight and reloading the bases.

Then Keaton Christian took a swing and smashed the ball down the left field line to clear the bases, earn a double for himself, and put the Broncs up 5-2. Payson Ramirez and Brayden Gray were both able to get on base before a Brooks Cross hit drove in Christian.

Hans’ second opportunity to bat in the inning was a strong single to right field, scoring Ramirez and putting the Broncs up 7-2 before the Bearcats were finally able to stop the bleeding.

The Bearcats scored a run of their own in the top of the fifth inning, but the Broncs added four more runs to their total in the bottom of the fifth to activate the run rule and beat the Bearcats 11-3.

“Got off to a slow start in the game and it was in doubt for a while,” said Broncs Coach B.J. Armstrong. “We caught some breaks at the beginning of the fourth, then our bats finally got going and we played well from then on out.”

Saige Knight picked up the win, pitching five innings and only giving up one run while striking out three.

Payson Ramirez was 4-for-5 with one RBI — run-batted in, Brooks Cross was 2-for-4, and Keaton Christian was 1-for-4 with three RBI’s.

Game 2: Erick never had a chance

The Broncs had no trouble putting away the Bearcats in the second game of their doubleheader as they needed only three innings and one pitcher to do so.

Tyler Tutten pitched all three innings for the Broncs, allowing only two hits and striking out one.

After putting away three Bearcats quickly to begin the game, the Broncs took control by scoring seven in the bottom of the first.

Payson Ramirez got it started with a single which was followed by a Kaden Hans single and a Brayden Gray single. Saige Knight drove in the first run of the game with a ground out to the shortstop before Brooks Cross plated another with a single to left field.

Keaton Christian drove in the third run of the game with a single to left field and Skyler Scott beat out an infield hit to put one more across for the Broncs.

The Broncs kept making contact, eventually driving the score up to 7-0 by the time the second inning was set to begin.

The Broncs scored four more in the bottom of the second inning and held the Bearcats in the top of the third to activate the run-rule and win the game 11-0.

“This is how we can play,” Armstrong said. “We should be putting games away early with out bats and we did that today. Hopefully this will continue.”

Payson Ramirez led all batters again, going 2-for-3 with two RBI’s while Kaden Hans was 1-for-1 with three RBI’s, Brayden Gray was 1-for-2 with one RBI, Brooks Cross was 1-for-2 with one RBI, and Keaton Christian was 1-for-2 with one RBI.

The Broncs will take on Olustee and Duke at Blair on Saturday.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

