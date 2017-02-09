Hammons, Cougars storm past Pioneers

Both the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers (17-7, 4-6) and Lady Pioneers (8-12, 1-9) were left wondering what went wrong following their games against the Redlands Community College Cougars (16-7, 4-6) and the Lady Cougars (14-7, 6-4).

Both WOSC teams had little trouble dispatching the Cougars in Dec. 1 games, but neither team could make much happen on the hardwood Monday evening.

The last time the Pioneers met the Cougars, they rolled to a 102-84 victory behind double-digit scoring from five WOSC players.

Jalen Reeder led the Pioneers in both games, scoring 24 in the Dec. 1 matchup and 20 this past Monday, but a poor overall shooting performance in the first half of play doomed WOSC and put them in a 13-point hole they could not overcome.

The Pioneers outscored the Cougars 43-41 in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the Pioneers’ seventh loss this season by a final 82-71.

Reeder sank 53 percent of his shots including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, but the rest of the team had combined 39 percent from the field and made just 25 percent of the three-point attempts.

Michael Tolbert and Idris Joyner each added 11 points to the Pioneers’ total and Phillip Saunders finished with nine.

The Cougars were powered by Isiah Hammons who erupted for 29 points Dec. 1 but was held to 21 on Monday. Dominique Primer added 13 and Mike Turay chipped in 12 for the Cougars.

The Pioneers now get ready for their home game against Eastern Oklahoma State College (13-9, 2-7) who beat WOSC 116-78 on Jan. 9. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

For the Lady Pioneers, their first conference win in nearly two years came against the Lady Cougars in a 69-61 win Dec. 1, but Redlands made up for the loss Monday.

Though Redlands led by five after one quarter, the Lady Pioneers stormed back with a 17-point second quarter to take a 33-32 lead into the half.

The Lady Cougars outscored WOSC 25-13 in the third quarter and matched the Lady Pioneers with 23 points in the fourth to secure the 80-69 victory.

Raven Ringo — who had 15 points the last time the two teams played each other — led all Lady Pioneers scorers with 20.

Key players in the Dec. 1 matchup were held in check Monday with Priscilla Murray going 0-for-3 for zero points after scoring 18 the last time the two teams faced off.

Randi Thompson also went 0-for-3 for zero points after scoring 12 points in the last game and Shaelee Brown scored four after chipping in nine in the last meeting.

Ciara Asberry had 12 and Jai’Lynn Anderson had 10.

“It was a tough loss and we just weren’t able to execute,” Murray said. “We will push through this and get the next one.”

The Lady Pioneers lost eight of their last 10 games with a tough matchup looming against Eastern Oklahoma State College (11-10, 4-5) who won the last meeting between the two teams by a final score of 94-58 on Jan. 9.

Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reeder scores 20

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

