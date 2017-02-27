Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers sweep doubleheader against Texas Wesleyan University’s junior varsity team

The Western Oklahoma State Pioneers baseball team picked up two more wins Wednesday after playing a doubleheader against the Texas Wesleyan University Rams’ junior varsity team in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Pioneers were held scoreless for two innings, but were able to bring two across home plate in the third inning to kickstart the offense.

Victor Martinez started on the mound for the Pioneers and held the Rams to no runs on just two hits — the only two recorded by the Rams in the game — while striking out three.

Martinez was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by Victor Espinal Martinez who held the Rams scoreless for one inning, while allowing no hits, no walks and striking out one.

WOSC did not score again until the sixth inning and scored three more in the seventh to route the Rams 6-0.

Braeden Toikka, Avelito Encarnacion and Nick Smith all put in one inning of work on the mound for the Pioneers and held the Rams to no hits for the remainder of the game while striking out five batters.

Taylor Avila finished the game 2-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI, Raul Mercado was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Francisco Soriano was 1-for-1 with one run scored and two RBIs, and Nick Smith finished the game 2-for-4 with one run scored.

Victor Martinez picked up his first win of the season after three innings of near no-hit work.

The Pioneers final game of the doubleheader began at 3 p.m. and the Rams picked up two runs in the second off WOSC pitcher Joshua Colon who struggled in three innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out two and walking one.

The Pioneers scored three in the top of the third with both Nick Smith and Bryan Hernandez picking up RBIs in the inning.

WOSC brought one more home to take the 3-2 lead before Texas Wesleyan could close out the inning.

Colon was replaced by reliever Eliezer Estrella who allowed just one hit while walking two in one and one-thirds innings. The Rams left batters stranded on base, leaving the Pioneers unscathed.

Junior Obeso pitched one and two-thirds innings for the Pioneers before Malachi Emond was brought in to finish the Rams off with two strikeouts in three batters faced to pick up the save.

Smith finished the game 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI, Hernandez was 1-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI, and Soriano was 0-for-1 with one run scored.

The Pioneers (9-3) receive an extended break before they are scheduled to host North Central Texas at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

WOSC is slated to host Seminole State on Friday and Saturday before traveling to Seminole on Sunday for the third game in the series.

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

