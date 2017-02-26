Today in Sports

Today is Sunday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2017. There are 308 days left in the year.

Today’s sports highlights in history:

1935 — Babe Ruth is released by the New York Yankees and signed by the Boston Braves.

1938 — Glenn Cunningham sets a world indoor records in 1500-meter race at the AAU nationals at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Cunningham finishes in 3:48.4.

1960 — Dave Jenkins of the United States wins the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Calif.

1968 — Thirty-two African nations agree to boycott the Olympics because of the presence of South Africa.

1981 — The Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota North Stars 5-1 in a game marred by fights. The teams set an NHL record with 84 penalties worth 392 minutes, and 12 players are ejected.

1987 — Michael Jordan scores 58 points, the most by a Chicago player in a regular-season game, to lead the Bulls over the New Jersey Nets 128-113.

1994 — In Lillehammer, Norway, Vreni Schneider of Switzerland wins the slalom for the fifth medal of her career, the most of any woman in Alpine Olympic history.

2006 — Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to win the Olympic men’s hockey gold. Germany leaves Turin with the most overall medals with 29, 11 of them gold, while the Americans win 25 medals overall, including nine gold.

2007 — Roger Federer reaches a new milestone breaking Jimmy Connors’ 30-year-old mark with his 161st week at the top of the ATP rankings. Connors set his record from July 1974 to August 1977. The ATP rankings began on Aug. 23, 1973. Federer took the No. 1 spot on Feb. 2, 2004.

2007 — Shaquille O’Neal passes the 25,000-point mark for his career midway through the first quarter of Miami’s 99-93 loss to New York. O’Neal is the seventh player to reach 25,000 points and 10,000 rebounds.

2008 — Edmonton records its NHL-record 13th shootout win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Detroit. The mark was previously held by Dallas, which went 12-1 in 2005-06.

2010 — The Americans reach 34 medals with a silver and a bronze in short-track speedskating and two more were clinched with the men’s hockey team and men’s team pursuit in speedskating advancing to medal events. The 36 medals, top the U.S. record of 34 set at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and match the record for the most by any country at any Winter Olympics, set by Germany in Salt Lake City.

2012 — Pete Weber wins a record fifth U.S. Open bowling championship, throwing a strike on his final ball to beat Mike Fagan 215-214. Weber surpasses his father, Dick Weber, who won the tournament’s predecessor four times, as did Don Carter.

2012 — In Bansko, Bulgaria, Lindsey Vonn captures her fourth World Cup super-G race of the year and becomes the career leader in the discipline. By winning her 18th super G the American overtakes Austria’s Renate Goetschl for the record.

2013 — C. Vivian Stringer becomes the fourth women’s college basketball coach to reach 900 wins as Rutgers cruises past South Florida 68-56.