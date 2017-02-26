Navajo Lady Indians lose against Hobart Lady Bearcats, but face Oklahoma Bible Academy

The Navajo Lady Indians basketball team entered the postseason with a 23-2 record in Class 2A basketball.

They faced the Boone-Apache Lady Warriors (7-11) in the district tournament, who took out Amber-Pocasset 42-35 in the first round.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors 56-23 to advance to the regional tournament as the district champions. The win extended Navajo’s streak to nine games.

Tabitha Armstrong led Navajo with 11 points on a 36-percent shooting night as the Lady Indians’ defense held the Lady Warriors to 23 points compared to Boone-Apache’s regular season average of 38 points per game.

Emmy Cobb had nine points for the Lady Indians though she struggled from the field making three of 15 shots while going 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

“The loss hurt, but our season is not over yet. We will regroup and come back ready for the next game,” Cobb said. “This is just the beginning for us.”

Kaylen Carroll scored six and brought down 10 rebounds, Cambrie Thornton added eight points, Gracee Bates had seven and Gabby Kille had six.

In the first round of the regional tournament, the Lady Indians faced the Hobart Lady Bearcats (20-6) at Amber-Pocasset.

The Lady Bearcats and Lady Indians played one other time during the championship round of the Tri-County tournament Jan. 21.

Hobart outlasted the Lady Indians 52-51 to win the Tri-County championship and the Lady Bearcats once again played Navajo down to the wire, managing to escape with a victory over the Lady Indians by a final score of 58-56.

The win moved Hobart into the finals at Minco. The Lady Bearcats were scheduled to take on Cashion (22-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The loss moved the Lady Indians into the consolation bracket against Oklahoma Bible Academy (16-9). Navajo has not lost consecutive games all season.

“I am so proud of my team and all the hard work and fight they have,” Thornton said. “I could not have had better teammates for my senior year and though we lost to Hobart, we are not done yet.”

With a win, the Lady Indians (24-3) could move on to the Class 2A Area Championships in Chickasha slated to begin 6:30 p.m. Thursday to face the winner of the Rush Springs and Mangum game.

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.