The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers fall in overtime to the Seminole Trojans by 95-90

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Seminole recently for a conference matchup with the Seminole State College Trojans.

The Pioneers (17-10, 4-9) came up short in overtime against the Trojans (17-7, 7-6) by a score of 95-90 and the Lady Pioneers (8-16, 1-13) could not overcome a third-quarter run by the Lady Trojans (11-11, 6-7) and fell 79-58.

With the win, the Trojans now hold an 11-8 all-time record against the Pioneers and split the season series with WOSC after falling 76-71 to the Pioneers on Jan. 18.

In that game, Darron Johnson and Jalen Reeder both had 16 points to lead the Pioneers to victory.

This time the Pioneers’ Idris Joyner led WOSC in the overtime loss, but had one of his best games of the season in the process. Against the Trojans Joyner scored 23 points to help WOSC overcome an early deficit to tie the game as time expired.

Joyner added five rebounds and limited his turnovers to just one.

Reeder was 7-of-12 from the field and shot 75 percent from beyond the arc to score 19 points, make seven rebounds and three assists.

Down 41-34 at the half, the Pioneers rallied in the second half to send the game into overtime. But the Trojans’ offense outscored WOSC 14-9 for the Pioneers’ fourth consecutive loss.

David Harris scored 13, Malik Norfleet had 12 and Thibault Benabid scored 11 while adding eight rebounds in a near double-double.

The Pioneers return home for their final game of the regular season against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid where they take on the Jets (16-8, 9-4) for the second time this season.

In their previous matchup, the Pioneers outlasted the Jets 73-71.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Pioneers drop seventh straight game

The Lady Trojans swept the season series with the Lady Pioneers after winning 50-39 on Jan. 18 and picking up the 79-58 victory Monday to improve their all-time record against the Lady Pioneers to 15-2.

WOSC trailed by just one after the first quarter but that deficit increased to nine by halftime as the Lady Trojans shot a 20-point second quarter.

Seminole outscored the Lady Pioneers 25-16 in the third and added three more to the lead in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 19-16 on the way to a 79-58 victory.

Randi Thompson had 11 points for the Lady Pioneers while Raven Ringo and Priscilla Murray each added 10.

WOSC’s Shaelee Brown scored three, but pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

The Lady Pioneers have two more games in the regular season.

“If we come out with the same energy we practice, we’ll be fine,” Ringo said. “If we play our game for 40 minutes, we’ll be able to walk away with the win. The crazy thing is, we are still in the race and we still have a chance. I will definitely be using that as fuel to spark a run.”

The Lady Pioneers are scheduled to take on the Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Lady Jets (21-4, 11-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

