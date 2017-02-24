Five seniors and five underclassmen will represent Altus in the Class 5A State Championship wrestling tournament in Shawnee

The Altus Bulldog wrestlers are headed to the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association or OSSAA Class 5A State Championship wrestling tournament slated to begin 10:30 a.m. Friday and continue Saturday.

There are 224 matches set to take place in the first round and involve some of Oklahoma’s best wrestlers in a two-day tournament to find out who the best are in each weight class.

It has been a long journey for the team and it will be the final state championship tournament for five of Altus’ best wrestlers.

“This senior group is a very special group. They would run through a wall if we asked them to,” Head Coach Nick Williams said. “I can’t recall a senior bunch more dedicated to this sport than the ‘Fabulous Five’.”

Omar Pollard (29-5) is one of those and in his final high school wrestling tournament facing Zeke Washington (15-1) from Edison Prep in the 113-pound weight class.

Gage Gomez (38-5) is another.

“It feels good to get this far, knowing that I got the job done at regionals to set myself up for state,” Gomez said. “I feel good about my chances. I just have to go out there and wrestle the best I can without underestimating my opponents.”

Gomez’s first round matchup is against Pryor’s Bennet Sherrer (24-11).

“Since my freshman year, this is my fourth time making the trip,” Gomez said. “I try not to think about the match too much but I know it will set in when we get there.”

Kamron Canchola (40-7) is wrestling in his final matches as a Bulldog and his journey will begin against Claremore’s Josh Parzlale (10-6). At 170 pounds, Canchola was named outstanding wrestler at both the Deep South Bayou Duals and the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan.

Josue Arroyo (31-9) will battle Bishop Kelley’s Matt Smith (39-4) at 220 pounds in the final state championship tournament of his high school career.

Keegan Pride (30-2) is the final Altus senior wrestling at the state tournament and will take on Pryor’s Trey Carnes (24-7) in the first round of the 285-pound bracket.

Other Bulldogs include Kobi Gomez (36-8) who is taking on Collinsville’s Gunner Hamm (22-2) at 120 pounds, Juan Centeno (34-12) who is facing Collinsville’s Xavear Cullors (31-11) at 132 pounds, Noah Briones (35-10) who faces Pryor’s Logan Hammock (15-3) at 145 pounds, Garrett Pride (35-11) who battles Edison Prep’s Jerome Townsell (28-1) at 182 pounds, and Cabe Dickerson (41-7) who is wrestling in his first state championship tournament as a freshman against Skiatook’s Kenneth McLaughlin (23-7) at 195 pounds.

After the first round of matches, 112 semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Consolation semifinals are slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and consolation finals following at 12:45 p.m.

The final 56 matches are scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday with awards after the final match.

The 10 Altus Bulldog wrestlers who prevailed at regionals on the way to Shawnee for the Class 5A State Championship wrestling tournament are, from left, in the front row, Gage Gomez, Kamron Canchola, Omar Pollard, Juan Centeno, Keegan Pride and Kobi Gomez; and in the back row are Cabe Dickerson, Josue Arroyo, Garrett Pride and Noah Briones. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WrestlersRGB.jpg The 10 Altus Bulldog wrestlers who prevailed at regionals on the way to Shawnee for the Class 5A State Championship wrestling tournament are, from left, in the front row, Gage Gomez, Kamron Canchola, Omar Pollard, Juan Centeno, Keegan Pride and Kobi Gomez; and in the back row are Cabe Dickerson, Josue Arroyo, Garrett Pride and Noah Briones. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

‘Fab five’ seek gold

