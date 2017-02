From left, Dayna Brown watches as Bree Barker begins her leg of the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay at the state championships. The Altus girls finished 6th with a time of 1:49.

From left, Dayna Brown watches as Bree Barker begins her leg of the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay at the state championships. The Altus girls finished 6th with a time of 1:49. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DiveRGB.jpg From left, Dayna Brown watches as Bree Barker begins her leg of the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay at the state championships. The Altus girls finished 6th with a time of 1:49.