Bulldog wrestlers finish as runners-up at regionals

The Altus Bulldog wrestlers hit the road for Del City over the weekend for the OSSAA or Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 5A West Regional tournament.

The Bulldogs finished as the tournament runners-up against a field of teams that included the recent dual state wrestling championship-winning Lawton MacArthur Highlanders.

The success of the Bulldogs at regionals advanced 10 Altus wrestlers to the state championship tournament scheduled for the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday.

Omar Pollard (29-5), Kobi Gomez (36-8), Gage Gomez (38-5), Juan Centeno (34-12), Noah Briones (35-10), Kamron Canchola (40-7), Garrett Pride (35-11), Cabe Dickerson (41-7), Josue Arroyo (31-9) and Keegan Pride (30-2) all made it to the state tournament.

“We had 10 wrestlers punch their ticket to the state tournament,” Head Coach Nick Williams said. “I am confident we will have a great ending.”

To get there, these wrestlers had to face some of the toughest competition in Class 5A wrestling.

Though he did not make it to state, Joseph Buxton earned a sixth-place finish in regionals after falling to Carl Albert’s Austin Renfro by a 3-2 decision in Saturday’s fifth-place match.

Altus’ Omar Pollard earned a victory in the 113-pound weight class over Woodward’s Madison Miller by pinning Miller in 45 seconds. Pollard moved on to face Will Hicks of Duncan where Hicks picked up a 5-4 decision and sent Pollard to the consolation bracket.

Pollard scored an 18-6 major decision over MacArthur’s Bill Gonzalez before earning a 5-3 decision over Western Heights’ Trey Thammavongsa for the third-place finish.

At 120 pounds, Altus’ Kobi Gomez earned a first-place finish by a 5-3 decision over MacArthur’s Quinton Smith after getting a technical fall over Shawnee’s Donavan Bertram in the second round and a 7-2 decision over Piedmont’s Josh Clyden in the semifinals.

Gage Gomez shot through the 126-pound weight class with a fall over Guthrie’s Dakota Walters in 4:56 and a fall over MacArthur’s Trey Longacre in 2:20 before earning a 7-0 decision over Piedmont’s Logan Chappell.

Juan Centeno advanced at the 132-pound weight class with victories over MacArthur’s Marcus Slater and Guthrie’s Kurgan Cornwell to earn a third-place finish. Centeno was knocked to the consolation bracket by Duncan’s David Hunter on an 18-10 major decision.

Justus Revilla was knocked out of contention at 138 pounds with losses to Mason Moser and Donnie Bell Hurd.

Altus’ Noah Briones earned a second-place finish at 145 pounds with a fall in four minutes over Guthrie’s Michael Miller and a fall in 2:53 over Piedmont’s Christian Lanoy. Briones fell to MacArthur’s Dakota Phillips in 1:43 to slip to second place.

Altus’ Aydan Lesley was knocked from the tournament at 152 pounds after losses to Shawnee’s Landin Hall and Carl Albert’s Daniel Millican, but picked up one victory by a 7-5 decision over Woodward’s Garrett Dunlap.

At 160 pounds, Altus’ Dawson Loving defeated Woodward’s Joseph Holloway by a 3-0 decision, but fell to Duncan’s Cade Cook by a 13-6 decision and El Reno’s Kord LaFoe by 4-2 decision. Loving dropped to the fifth-place match and fell to Western Heights’ Landon Heldenbrand in 3:03.

At 170 pounds, Altus’ Kamron Canchola made it to the semifinals after pinning Duncan’s Dakota Ritter in 43 seconds, but fell to Woodward’s Shane DeLong in 1:06 in the semifinals matchup. Canchola pinned Edmond’s Akxel Hidrogo in 1:34 and earned a 10-1 major decision over Piedmont’s Hunter Johnson for a third-place finish.

Altus’ Garrett Pride earned a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds with a fall over Northwest Classen’s Phoumala Sengsaveng in 2:28 before a trip to the consolation bracket after losing to Piedmont’s Will Heindselman by a 3-2 decision. Pride took out Southeast’s Cody Freeman with a 4-0 decision, but dropped the third-place match to MacArthur’s Christian Maldonado by a 5-2 decision.

Altus’ Cabe Dickerson took first in the 195-pound weight class by earning a technical fall over El Reno’s Payton Haskins, a 4-1 decision over MacArthur’s Mark Hill and a 7-2 decision over Duncan’s J.J. Harris.

Altus’ Josue Arroyo finished fourth after pinning Shawnee’s Coby Ezell in 1:19, but Piedmont’s Josh Heindselman defeated Arroyo in the semifinals match and sent him to the consolation bracket. Arroyo earned a fall in 2:44 over Eisenhower’s Adam Denham before falling to MacArthur’s Brandon Lawton by a 3-1 decision.

Altus’ Keegan Pride earned a first-place finish at 285 pounds with pins over Shawnee’s Gunner Bender in 1:41, Eisenhower’s Norman Williams Jr. in 1:15 and by earning decisions over Carl Albert’s T.J. Singleton by 5-1, and MacArthur’s Montana Phillips by 1-0.

The state tournament is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday and to resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cabe Dickerson earned a first-place finish at the Class 5A West Regionals over the weekend in the 195-pound weight class. Dickerson moved from 220 to 195 over the course of the season to fill the team’s gap at the weight. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CdRGB.jpg Cabe Dickerson earned a first-place finish at the Class 5A West Regionals over the weekend in the 195-pound weight class. Dickerson moved from 220 to 195 over the course of the season to fill the team’s gap at the weight. Courtesy photo | Chanda Gomez Gage Gomez picked up a first-place finish at 126 pounds with two falls and a decision to advance to state. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GgRGB.jpg Gage Gomez picked up a first-place finish at 126 pounds with two falls and a decision to advance to state. Courtesy photo | Chanda Gomez Kamron Canchola attempts to pin Piedmont’s Hunter Johnson’s shoulders to the mat in Saturday’s third-place match. Canchola earned a 10-1 major decision over Johnson in the match and finished third in the 170-pound weight class at regionals to earn a trip to the Class 5A State Championship tournament. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KcRGB.jpg Kamron Canchola attempts to pin Piedmont’s Hunter Johnson’s shoulders to the mat in Saturday’s third-place match. Canchola earned a 10-1 major decision over Johnson in the match and finished third in the 170-pound weight class at regionals to earn a trip to the Class 5A State Championship tournament. Courtesy photo | Chanda Gomez Noah Briones finished second at regionals in the 145-pound weight class falling only to MacArthur’s Dakota Phillips in the first-place match. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_NbRGB.jpg Noah Briones finished second at regionals in the 145-pound weight class falling only to MacArthur’s Dakota Phillips in the first-place match. Courtesy photo | Chanda Gomez

Send 10 wrestlers to state

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.