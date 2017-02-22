Duke teams prevail at regionals, advance to area championships

The Duke Tigers (22-5) won eight of their previous 10 games heading into the Class B District basketball tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, Duke received a bye as the Cement Bulldogs (8-15) drew the struggling Temple Tigers (2-18).

Cement paved the way to district finals with a 71-55 victory over Temple and earned an opportunity to topple a Duke team that was nearly unstoppable all season.

Both Cement and Duke were guaranteed to advance to the Class B Regional tournament, but it did not stop the Tigers from storming past Cement for the second time this season, winning the game by a final score of 76-43.

The loss sent Cement to the consolation bracket to take on the Olustee Eagles (14-8) while Duke earned a shot at the Indiahoma Warriors (23-5).

The first time the Tigers took on the Warriors, Indiahoma outlasted Duke 43-41 in the championship round of the Frazer Bank Classic.

Tied 28-28 at the half, the Warriors ran away with it in the third quarter, building a 12-point lead and looked to be on the way to beating the Tigers once again.

But Tommy McGee got the Tigers back in the game with two three-point shots. Strong play by Mason Rice helped Duke chip away at the Warriors lead and put the Tigers up for good as time expired.

The come-from-behind win advanced the Tigers to a finals matchup with the Earlsboro Wildcats (25-3).

The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and held on despite several rallies by the Tigers, earning a 72-65 victory and spot in the area championships.

Duke also earned a spot in the area championships and is scheduled to face Southwest Covenant (13-14) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the tournament at Southwestern Oklahoma State University or SWOSU’s Rankin Field House in Weatherford.

The winner of the tournament earns a spot in the Class B State Championship tournament.

Duke girls advance to finals

Like the boys’ team, the Lady Tigers (18-9) were successful much of the season and that continued in the Class B District tournament.

After a bye, the Lady Tigers took on the Temple Lady Tigers (11-14) and dispatched Temple 51-20 to advance to the regional tournament.

The win put Duke against the Mountain View-Gotebo Lady Tigers (11-13) in the opening round of the tournament and the team outlasted Mountain View-Gotebo by 39-31 to advance the final round.

Their final contest of regionals was against the Gracemont Lady Lions (14-14).

The Lady Lions played Duke well but could not overcome a six-point deficit and were sent to the consolation bracket with Duke picking up a 36-28 victory.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to take on Hammon (25-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the SWOSU Pioneer Center in Weatherford for a chance to advance to the Class B State Championship tournament.

Tigers advance to area championships

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

