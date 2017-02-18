Bulldog swim team headed to state finals in Jenks

The Altus High School men’s and women’s swims team rolled into Jenks on Thursday for the preliminaries of the Class 5A State Championship swim meet at the Jenks Aquatic Center on Friday.

Team members believed they were well prepared for the two-day competition in the Olympic-sized pool and there was a feeling of expectation that the Bulldogs would repeat as the 5A state champion, while the Lady Bulldogs would do win their first such title — a first for Altus High School.

“Every person on the team is fired up and ready to go. When I look at the faces of my teammates, every single one is teeming with excitement,” Dayna Brown said. “For the girls, this is a chance to take home the first female state championship. As for the guys, they are ready to prove that they can fill the big shoes left for them by two years of men’s state championships. Thanks to our coaches we have no doubt of our imminent success.”

Going into the final races of Friday night’s preliminaries, the Lady Bulldogs were well-placed for finals the following day.

“We don’t get the total team standings on the first day,” Brown said. “But most of the girls did very well and made it to finals day.”

To make it to the finals, a swimmer must have a top-16 time. Those who place in the top eight on the first day of swimming are guaranteed a medal and a place in the top eight in the finals. Those who did not make it to the top 16 do not swim on the final day.

The Lady Bulldogs had one of the best finishes of the night in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Although they fell just short going into the last leg of the race, at one point they overtook the Carl Albert Lady Titans in a race for first.

The race was back and forth until the Lady Titans beat Altus at the end for the first place finish.

In a different heat of the same event, the Stillwater Lady Pioneers broke the 5A state record by two seconds, finishing in 3:48.

The Lady Pioneers may be Altus’ biggest competition in the finals as the Lady Bulldogs finished behind Stillwater at the 5A West Regional meet.

In the girls’ 500-yard individual freestyle, Haleigh Frith finished fourth, while Lacey Bacon and Ally Augustine both finished eighth in different heats.

In the girls’ 100-yard backstroke, Lindsay Detwiler finished fourth with a time of 1:10.14, while Alyssa Hargis followed right behind her with a time of 1:10.35.

Chase Hubbard finished second in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59 seconds and L’Donn Ybarr finished in fifth with a time of 1:10.35.

Brown finished second in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.60, while Chealsey Kille finished fourth and Brianne Loe finished fifth. Harrison Spooner was fifth for the boys in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the boys 400-yard free relay, the Bulldogs finished fourth with 3:40.9.

Going into the final day of the state meet, both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are in a prime position for a top finish.

Finals are slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

Swimmers hit the lanes at the Jenks Aquatic Center in Jenks for the Class 5A State Championship swim meet. Preliminaries were Friday and finals slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AquaticRGB.jpg Swimmers hit the lanes at the Jenks Aquatic Center in Jenks for the Class 5A State Championship swim meet. Preliminaries were Friday and finals slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

