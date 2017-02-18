WOSC Pioneers win in Irving against North Lake College Blazers

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers (6-1) were preparing for their home games against the North Lake College Blazers (1-8) when a storm system rolled through town and dumped snow and rain over the area for two days.

Because of the field conditions, the Pioneers traveled to Irving, Texas, to play the Blazers on their home turf. Although they started slowly, the Pioneers eventually corrected their mistakes and won the game 10-7.

North Lake came onto the field ready to battle the Pioneers and put one run on the board in the top of the first and a second in the top of the third.

The Pioneers were held scoreless through the first two innings but Miguel Lorenzo got the Pioneers going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

The Blazers answered the home run with a run of their own in the top of the fourth and extended their lead in the top of the fifth with four runs.

Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pioneers were down 7-2 and added two runs in the inning to pull within three with just two innings left to play.

The Pioneers’ last three pitchers of the game held the Blazers scoreless while WOSC rallied behind the big bats of Lorenzo and Taylor Avila.

Both Lorenzo and Avila homered in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three to tie the game at seven.

With two on base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Nick Smith delivered a three-run home run to put the Pioneers up 10-7 with one chance remaining for the Blazers to come back.

But shortly after his home run, Smith took over on the mound and delivered a no-hit eighth inning to secure the game for the Pioneers and earn his first save of the season.

“I think being on the bus for that long had something to do with our slow start,” Avila said. “But we managed to find a way to get the bats going and after that we started rolling.”

Victor Espinal Martinez was awarded the win after one inning of no-hit baseball.

The Pioneers sent eight pitchers total to the mound and recorded 11 strikeouts.

Lorenzo was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Smith was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Avila was 1-for-4 for two RBIs and one run scored.

The Pioneers entered a three-game series with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1-0) over the weekend with their first game slated for 1 p.m. Friday, their second game at 1 p.m. Saturday, and their third game slated for noon Sunday.

