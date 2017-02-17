Swim teams depart for state

Just one year ago, the Altus High School men’s swimming team triumphed at the Class 5A State Championship swim meet for the second time in as many years.

It was an emotional journey, having lost teammate and friend Ethan Powers to a car wreck just before the big meet, but it was part of an inspiring story and it made the victory that much more special.

“Tuesday was bittersweet for the swim team because we lost Ethan Powers on that day last year. He was a great guy with a wonderful personality,” Coach Linda Wiginton said. “He never met a stranger and was loved by not only our team but by many team members across the state. Ethan is cheering us on for state in heaven. He loved life and I know he would not want us to be sad. He will never be forgotten.”

The teams left town Thursday for the state meet which is taking place at the Jenks Aquatic Center in Jenks.

The swimmers’ departure was surrounded by fans and they followed a firetruck out of town in a place of honor and distinction.

The men are seeking a third consecutive title, while the women aim for a first in school history.

“We have worked really hard this season,” Kassie Hurst said. “We are all very excited to see our hard work pay off.”

The men’s team expected a rebuilding year, but the swimmers have done well all season, losing just twice and placing fourth at regionals.

The women’s team has won every meet it has competed in this season with the exception of regionals. At the 5A West Regional meet, the swimmers finished second to 5A’s defending champion Stillwater Lady Pioneers.

“I feel like we are prepared. My teammates and I are looking forward to competing at the state level,” Lynzie Herron said. “We were really close to Stillwater at regionals and we are hoping to come out on top this weekend. I feel like it’s the year of the Lady Bulldogs.”

The road to Jenks was a long one.

The second-ranked women’s team was full of young athletes just one season ago when it finished ninth at the state meet, but this year, those swimmers are now veterans and are returning to Jenks in an attempt to claim the Lady Bulldog’s first state swimming title.

The men’s team is ranked fourth in Class 5A behind Stillwater, Fort Gibson and Booker T. Washington.

Though they lost several of their state championship swimmers from last season’s title win, they may have just enough depth to make a push for the title.

“The journey to state took a lot of hard work,” Gabe Hernandez said. “But it was fun and we’re excited to get back.”

Hernandez was just one of a few Altus swimmers to feel that way.

“Hard work definitely pays off,” Lindsay Detwiler said. “We’re ready and excited to get to Jenks and compete.”

The preliminaries are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday and the finals are slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We are so excited to make the trip to Jenks for the state meet. Our school website has a picture of a bulldog swimming,” Wiginton said. “We are going to do our best to represent Altus High School and our town. We are so thankful for so much support from our parents, our administration and the whole city.”

Girls seek first title

