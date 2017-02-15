Defending 5A champs outlast Lady Bulldogs

The Altus Bulldogs (5-13) and Lady Bulldogs (10-9) basketball teams recently hosted the Woodward Boomers (7-14) and Lady Boomers (14-7) in their final home game of the season.

The boys’ team picked up its first win in seven games as they rolled to a 50-36 finish, the girls’ team continued its recent slump in a heartbreaking 49-48 loss.

Destin Palomo led the way for the Bulldogs with a season-high 20 points in Altus’ win.

“It felt great to finally start seeing the ball fall in the basket,” Palomo said. “But I couldn’t have done it without the team’s effort on defense to get so many offensive possessions.”

The Bulldogs started quickly with Keegan Shive sinking a two-point field goal before back-to-back threes from Palomo extended Altus’ lead to six.

Davyjon Ford and Shive each added two more points and Palomo sank his third three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A 9-0 run to begin the second quarter pushed the Bulldogs lead to 19 points and they added three more before the half to go into the break up 27-10.

Palomo began the third quarter with another shot from beyond the arc. The Boomers went on a 5-0 run but the Bulldogs had one of their own to widen their lead to 18 points.

Woodward made two free throws, but Palomo got one point back with his own and Altus took a 36-19 lead into the fourth and final frame.

A 12-5 run to open the fourth closed the gap to just 12 points but the Bulldogs held on to win the game 50-36.

Johnny Esquivel had 10 points and Trevor Williams added six for the Bulldogs.

Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Boomers

The eighth-ranked Lady Boomers were no easy task for the Lady Bulldogs. Woodward outlasted Altus by one point with a 49-48 victory.

“We battled Woodward until the end, but we really didn’t have a good first half. We missed a lot of easy shots that should’ve been made and turned the ball over many times,” Nia Hill said. “It wasn’t until the third quarter that we realized we needed to come out and play. Overall, I’m proud of my team for not giving up. Effort is what keeps us in these close games. Woodward was the state champions in 5A, so to play them so close gives us a lot of hope going into the playoffs.”

The Lady Bulldogs scored seven points in the first quarter and 10 in the second to allow Woodward to open up a 24-17 first half lead.

But Altus bounced back in the second half and outscored the Lady Boomers 18-14 and pull within three.

The Lady Bulldogs began the fourth quarter to continue their rally. Haley Leyja had five while Mariah Watson, Hill, Jordan Benway and Jimmie Dollins all added two. But their rally fell short as time expired and the Lady Bulldogs suffered their ninth loss of the season.

Benway had 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Watson added 12 and Hill chipped in 11.

“We haven’t been executing well enough of crashing the boards like we normally do,” Watson said. “But I feel like we will accomplish those things again soon.”

The men’s and women’s basketball team is are scheduled to wrap up the regular season at Lawton MacArthur.

The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to face the Lady Highlanders (10-11) at 6 p.m. Friday while the Bulldogs are slated to take on the Highlanders (12-9) at 7:30 p.m.

From left, Hunter Webb watches Destin Palomo sink a three-point shot in Altus' 50-36 win over Woodward. The shot was one of five three-pointers for Palomo in the game. From left, Jordan Benway fights to the basket in a crowd of Lady Boomer defenders while Kiandra Knight watches for a rebound. Benway led all Altus scorers with 13 points.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

