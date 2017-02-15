The Pioneers blow out Luna in four-game home series

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers (5-1) had trouble getting things going in the first game of the season against North Central Texas College, but they came back to earn five straight blowout victories over the weekend with a win against NJCAA — National Junior College Athletic Association — Division I baseball’s third-ranked Iowa Western Community College Reivers and the Luna Community College Rough Riders.

They picked up a 16-6 victory over Iowa Western in Seminole on Thursday and made their home debut against the Luna Rough Riders on Friday in the first of a four-game series.

Game 1

In the first game against Luna, the Pioneers played nearly flawless baseball as they rolled to a 22-1 finish.

Luna sent six pitchers to the mound in just four innings as the Pioneers started hot and never let up until the game was called after just four and one-half innings.

Pioneer Bryan Hernandez was 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and four scores including two home runs.

WOSC’s Nick Smith was 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs. Miguel Lorenzo and Taylor Avila each had one home run for the Pioneers with Lorenzo finishing with four RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting with two runs and Avila finishing 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.

Avelito Encarnacion picked up his first win of the season on the mound by pitching three innings of four-hit baseball and recording three strikeouts and just one earned run.

Game 2

On Saturday, the Pioneers played a doubleheader at 1 p.m.

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, the Pioneers had no trouble getting things going in game two.

Angel Reyes held Luna scoreless for the first three innings as the Pioneers hit their way to a three-run first inning, one-run second inning and a three-run third inning.

Luna scored their first and only run of the game in the fourth.

Reyes exited the game after four innings of four-hit baseball while allowing just one run and striking out six.

Jose Martinez led the Pioneers in hitting with a 1-for-3 performance that included a home run, three RBIs and a score.

The Pioneers claimed their third consecutive victory of the season with an 11-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Game 3

In the second game of the day, Braeden Toikka took the mound for the Pioneers and picked up his first win of the season with four innings of three-hit baseball while striking out nine in WOSC’s 15-4 victory.

Miguel Lorenzo hit two home runs for the Pioneers on his way to a 4-for-4 day. He drove in five runs and scored four more to lead all WOSC hitters.

Nick Smith continued his impressive start to the season with a 2-for-3 day with one RBI and three runs scored and Juan Paulino was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

The Pioneers scored all 15 of their runs in the first four innings and held the Rough Riders scoreless until the fourth when Luna scored one run.

Game 4

In the final game of the series, it was a much cooler day with winds gusting up to 45 mph and the temperature falling to the upper 50s.

The Pioneers struggled until the fourth inning of the game and after three innings, the Rough Riders held a 1-0 advantage.

But the Pioneers came alive in the fourth with Paulino delivering an RBI single with two outs in the inning.

Luna answered with a run of its own in the top of the fifth, but the Pioneers came back in the bottom of the fifth with Hernandez and Avila both driving in runs to give WOSC a 3-2 lead.

They held the lead for the remainder of the game and the Pioneers picked up four in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to run away with the game and earn their fifth straight victory with a 12-2 win.

Hernandez was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Wanderson Pinales added three runs and two RBIs on a 2-for-3 performance and Avila had three RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting.

Joshua Colon pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs, but Junior Obeso picked up the win for the Pioneers — his first of the season — with two and one-thirds innings pitched, no runs allowed, and four strikeouts.

“It’s hard to get pumped up for teams that are not very good, but we got through it and found ways to win,” Avila said. “Sunday was a good day for us because with the weather the ball was going nowhere off the bat so we actually had to go out and compete, play small ball and manufacture runs. Overall it was a good weekend.”

The Pioneers continue their homestand against Northlake Community College with the first game scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Avelito Encarnacion picked up his first win during the Pioneers’ four-game series against Luna Community College. Encarnacion pitched three innings of one-run baseball with three strikeouts. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AvelitoRGB.jpg Avelito Encarnacion picked up his first win during the Pioneers’ four-game series against Luna Community College. Encarnacion pitched three innings of one-run baseball with three strikeouts. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Juan Paulino delivers a hit during the Pioneers four-game homestand last weekend. Paulino was a combined 5-for-9 with six runs scored, five RBIs and one home run in the series. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PaulinoRGB.jpg Juan Paulino delivers a hit during the Pioneers four-game homestand last weekend. Paulino was a combined 5-for-9 with six runs scored, five RBIs and one home run in the series. Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.