Navajo finishes season with wins

The Navajo Lady Indians (23-2) finished off their season with wins over Tipton (13-8) and Hollis (9-12) this week.

They head into Saturday’s district tournament as one of the hottest teams in Class 2A basketball.

In their game against the Tipton Lady Tigers, Navajo coasted to a 78-24 win behind Emmy Cobb’s 26 points.

Cobb rarely missed a shot, converting 11 of her 13 attempts. She was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc on her way to one of her most efficient games of the season.

Cobb had plenty of help from teammates Kaylen Carroll, Gracee Bates, Kalee Cross, and Tabitha Armstrong who all finished with double-digit points in scoring.

Carroll scored 13 points on 50-percent shooting, Bates added 12 points with six rebounds, Cross had 10 points with five steals and Armstrong finished with 10 points.

The Lady Indians controlled the game from the tipoff, outscoring the Tipton Lady Tigers by 54 points. It was their fifth time beating an opponent by 50 or more points this season.

The Lady Indians blew past the Hollis Lady Tigers 50-31 in the final game of the season.

Cobb made just 25 percent of her shots against Hollis.

Even with her efficiency down, Cobb led all scorers with 16 points, secured four rebounds and assisted on eight Navajo baskets.

Bates added 11 points and five rebounds and Armstrong scored eight while collecting five rebounds.

The win was Navajo’s eighth consecutive win. They are scheduled to travel to Amber-Pocasset for the district tournament and are set to play the winner of the Amber-Pocasset and Boone-Apache game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cobb led the Lady Indians this season with 17.6 points per game on 53-percent shooting, while averaging 2.2 steals per game. Cobb also led the team in free-throw shooting by making 85 percent of her 112 free throws and three-point shooting by making 43 percent of her 105 attempts for a team-high 135 points.

“It was a great season with a finishing record of 23-2 and winning the conference,” Cobb said. “Coach (David) Doss is a great coach and I have amazing and talented teammates. We are definitely ready for the playoffs.”

Cobb had help on the court from several players, including Bates, Armstrong, and Kalee Cross.

Bates scored 10 points per game this season on 51-percent shooting and averaged a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Armstrong finished the regular season with 9.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 steals per game.

Cross scored 8.2 points per game and averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Navajo finishes the season ranked 10th in Class 2A girls’ basketball with a 23-2 record and are tied with Howe for the best record in 2A.

By Ryan Lewis

