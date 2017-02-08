Lady Dawgs close season with wins

The Altus Junior High Lady Dawgs (16-2) played their final two games of the season this week and ended with a 49-25 win over Duncan on Thursday and a 53-40 victory over the Clinton Lady Reds on Monday.

This was one of the most successful seasons in the history of the AJH Lady Dawgs.

“This has been a great group of girls to coach and watch play,” Coach Robert Garrison said. “The future of women’s basketball in Altus looks extremely bright and it will be great to watch them.”

The Lady Dawgs wasted little time in putting Duncan away Thursday.

By the end of the first quarter, Altus led Duncan 15-1 and was leading 29-1 before a Duncan 8-0 run in the final minutes of the first half brought the score to 29-9.

“LaKysia Johnson was knocked out of the game midway through the second quarter,” Garrison said. “But the girls responded well and pulled out a great win.”

Without one of their top scorers in Johnson, the Lady Dawgs stumbled a bit in the second half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Dawgs outscored the Lady Demons 8-6 and went into the final minutes of the fourth quarter with a 49-15 lead, but Duncan closed the game on a 10-0 run to bring the final score to 49-25.

Brianna McQuiggan played one of her best games of the season, scoring 19 points, while Genesis Campana and Johnson added 12 and 8 points, respectively.

For their game against Clinton, Johnson had an outstanding game, scoring 31 points with the majority coming from fastbreak layups.

Altus began the game on a tear, pushing the score to 9-0 before the Lady Reds were able to sink a three-point shot to pull within six. The Lady Dawgs pushed their lead to 10 nearing the end of the first quarter before Clinton made the final shot to bring the score to 13-5.

In the second quarter, Johnson led the Lady Dawgs by outscoring the entire Clinton team 10-5. The rest of the Lady Dawgs chipped in eight more points to give Altus a 31-10 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Lady Dawgs outscored Clinton 12-8 in the third quarter leading Garrison to substitute his bench into the game, but Clinton came roaring back.

The Lady Reds used a full-court press to outscore the Lady Dawgs 22-10, but Altus hung on for the 53-40 victory.

In addition to Johnson’s 31 points, Campana added 12 of her own in the win.

“We had an incredible season,” Garrison said. “It’s all thanks to the support of the faculty, staff and administration of the junior high, as well as the parents for everything they did for the girls this year.”

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.