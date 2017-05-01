Today is Monday, May 1, the 121st day of 2017. There are 244 days left in the year.

Today’s highlights in baseball history:

1901 — Herm McFarland and Dummy Hoy homer in the Chicago White Sox’ 19-9 rout of the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers committed an AL record 12 errors, 10 by the infield, in the loss.

1906 — John Lush of the Philadelphia Phillies pitched a no-hitter at Brooklyn, beating the Dodgers 6-0.

1912 — George Sisler, a freshman at Michigan, struck out 20 in seven innings.

1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers each pitched 26 innings in a 1-1 tie, the longest in major league history.

1920 — Babe Ruth hit his first home run as a Yankee as New York beat Boston 6-0 at the Polo Grounds.

1924 — Chicago’s Bill Barrett stole home twice, in the first and ninth innings, against the Cleveland Indians.

1927 — Hod Lisenbee of Washington pitched a shutout in his first major league start, a 6-0 win over Boston.

1944 — George Myatt of Washington went 6-for-6 as the Senators beat the Boston Braves 11-4.

1959 — Early Wynn of the Chicago White Sox pitched a one-hitter, struck out 14, and hit a double and home run for a 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox at the age of 39.

1969 — Houston’s Don Wilson beat the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 no-hitter at Crosley Field, one day after the Reds’ Jim Maloney no-hit the Astros and nine days after Wilson absorbed a 14-0 pounding by Cincinnati.

1973 — The San Francisco Giants scored seven runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7.

1984 — Dwight Gooden became the first teenager to strike out a least ten batters in a game since Bert Blyleven did it in 1970. The Mets’ 19-year-old phenom would set a major league rookie record with 276 strikeouts.

1991 — Rickey Henderson surpassed Lou Brock as baseball’s career stolen base leader with his 939th steal as the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 7-4.

1991 — Nolan Ryan pitched his seventh no-hitter, struck out 16 and shut down the best-hitting team in the majors, as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.

1992 — The Dodgers postponed a three-game series against Montreal because of rioting in Los Angeles following the Rodney King verdict.

1992 — Oakland’s Rickey Henderson stole his 1,000th career base in the first inning at Tiger Stadium.

2009 — New York catcher Jorge Posada homered in a 10-9 win over the Los Angeles for the 29th homer at the new Yankee Stadium. That 29th home run tied Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium (1955), Houston’s Enron Field (2000) and Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park (2003) for most homers in the first eight games at a major league ballpark.

Today’s birthdays: Marcus Stroman 27; Scooter Gennett 28.

