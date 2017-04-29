Altus High School Bulldog tennis team wins third title

The Altus High School men’s tennis team brought home it’s third title of the season after a tie-breaking win over Christian Heritage Academy at the Route 66 Tennis Tournament in Elk City on Tuesday.

To add to the first-place finishes, the team also has finished runner-up at three other tournaments to bring the total to six top-two finishes this season.

The Bulldogs are a young team and has surpassed the expectations. With just one senior on the team in Trevor Kay and a plethora of young stars, the future looks bright for the program.

“We’re looking very good moving forward. We will miss Trevor Kay’s leadership as he graduates this year but the competition will be fierce for roster spots next year,” Coach Mark Dabelstein said. “Our freshmen continue to improve and we will have some incoming freshmen that will be able to compete right away next year. Should make for an interesting year next year as well.”

The team’s tie-breaking win over Christian Heritage Academy proves their worth.

“Christian Heritage has a great team,” Dabelstein said. “We both played well and ended up tied for team points at the end.”

The Bulldogs were able to break that tie thanks to Trevor Kay and John Purdue who were able to defeat their No. 2 doubles opponents in straight sets after Matthew McCollum dropped his No. 1 singles match in three sets.

The willingness of his team to battle in the face of adversity has made Dabelstein extremely proud.

“I realize I was just a fill-in for coaching the boys’ tennis team and initially I had just planned on getting through the season,” Dabelstein said. “I know myself well enough to know better than that. This team captured my heart. Those boys’ willingness to be coached, never quit attitudes, and loyalty to Altus and their team have completely won me over.”

“Coach Vinyard’s patience with me as I learned the ropes also meant the world to me. She was always willing to help me and never once made me feel inferior for asking the same questions more than once,” he said. “That says a lot about a person. I honestly cannot take much of the credit here. This truly has been a total team effort.”

The Altus Bulldog men's tennis team picked up its third first-place finish of the season at the Route 66 Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. Team members are, from left, Coach Mark Dabelstein, Cameron Holt, Ricky Yarmak, John Purdue, Trevor Kay, Andrew Tran and Matthew McCollum.

By Ryan Lewis [email protected]

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

