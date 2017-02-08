Peace still seems elusive for many, but necessary for all

One current issue that still confounds leaders is this persistent problem of terrorism.

As one victim of an attack once said, “Why can’t we all just get along?”

In history there were times when the Jews and the Christians were at war with each other.

It took a long time, but eventually they — or dare I say “we” — seem to have settled upon a peaceful coexistence.

Even a level of mutual friendship and respect.

But how do we transfer this feeling of cooperation to those who might seek to do us harm?

I served with a Muslim warrant officer in the Marine Corps whom I respected very much. He was very kind, straightforward and professional. I would not have known his religious affiliation, except that I once met his wife at our annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration.

I also did some maintenance on a piece of property my family owns that was rented by a Muslim family. They were thankful that I was there. They even made us dinner and didn’t fuss at me for saying a prayer before the meal I shared with my then junior high school-age daughter.

I even asked them what one of their plaque on the wall in Arabic said. The man of the house told me it talked about one God and the Prophet Muhammad. I thanked him for the translation and respected his beliefs.

The world didn’t come to an end and they were very kind, both at the time and since that encounter.

But I humbly believe it might take more of an effort by some leaders — both Muslim and non-Muslim — to come to the realization that they need to openly announce acceptance of other points of view to their people before progress can be made.

Otherwise, I humbly believe there will continue to be mistrust and hate.

Sounds kind of like what is happening in Northern Ireland. The fighting and atrocities have been going on for so long that everyone has been affected by personal loss, so there is an ingrained hatred.

In some ways the Hatfields and McCoys feuding in the Allegheny Mountain coal country were that way. At one time stories of hatred and atrocities were passed down from generation to generation almost like a snowball rolling downhill and picking up speed. But it seems as though maybe they have buried the hatchet, so to speak.

Maybe that is what needs to happen with the three major monotheistic Abrahamic religions is somehow the Muslims need to learn to accept that the Jews and Christians have their own beliefs that differ with theirs, and the Jews and Christians need to forget how to dislike the Muslims because of the few very radical fringe elements that cause problems.

I don’t know exactly how to do it, but I’m sure there are some people who can gather in a room and make some suggestions.

For now I’ll just say hello to somebody who looks different than I do and try to listen to his or her story.

Eric Steinkopff Managing Editor

Reach Eric Steinkopff at esteinkopff@civitasmedia.com or 580-482-1221, ext 2072.

