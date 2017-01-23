Some tangible childhood memories are lost to next generation

It was with sorrow and nostalgia that I learned about the closing of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

I have fond childhood memories of riding on my Dad’s shoulders to see over the crowd and watching the acts unfold.

The performers swinging and flying overhead, the animal acts in the three-ring show, the cute little dogs, the galloping horses and, of course, snarling big cats and lumbering elephants.

There was the crack of the whip and sometimes a cap pistol to get the attention of the performers as well as the spectators.

It was often difficult to understand the ringmaster’s announcements, but I always had my parents around to explain it to me.

Of course I wanted to have all the cheap trinkets and souvenirs priced 10 times their actual value, but it was all about advertising and packaging.

I remember my parents telling me “no” more times than I can count, but I wouldn’t let up. I had that twinkle in my eye like some adults get while shopping for “bling.”

On one occasion, on the way out we walked through a back lot shortcut to return to our car and there was a rustic gentleman with a foreign accent attending to an elephant.

He offered me a ride for a quarter, which my parents gladly provided, and I thought it must be the best day of my life.

This tremendous creature knelt down for me and I was allowed to step on his thigh and scurry up his neck.

There I was, perched behind the massive elephant’s head as he slowly rose and strode down the lot, with me towering above those who blocked my view at the show.

What a thrill. It still gives me goosebumps.

As a former Marine, I understand why Hannibal was so successful in his military campaigns during the 2nd Punic War.

Not only was it difficult to take down an elephant, but warriors riding on top must have delivered a shocking psychological blow foot to ancient foot soldiers, much like modern tanks do to lightly armed infantry.

They say there are no atheists in foxholes because the first words out of their mouths in combat are “Oh, my God!”

I can also comprehend that today’s animal rights people are concerned about maltreatment of the critters in the circus, but I don’t believe all of the animals were mistreated. Nor to I believe all of the shows had problems.

Unfortunately, I believe, a few bad apples spoiled enough of the bunch so that too many people believe all animal acts are bad.

I don’t believe that to be the case. Just my thoughts. You can disagree if you like. That’s your right.

But I’ve seen a variety of training methods for animals, especially dog training.

I’ve had some very loyal canine companions in my life and was able to treat them with love and compassion. Fortunately, most dogs respond to that.

I remember reading that some Native Americans believed that man was at one end of the spectrum, wild animals at another and dogs were somewhere in the middle to bridge the gap.

Some of the best dog training I’ve encountered has been from the Monks of New Skete in Cambridge, New York.

They raise German Shepherds to fund their monastery and have a non-violent way of interacting with the animals to include the dogs in nearly every activity.

I know of two of their books, “The Art of Raising a Puppy” and “How to Be Your Dog’s Best Friend.”

I’ve read them both and the monks encourage canine owners also to learn about wolves interacting in the wild to get an understanding of why dogs do what they do.

They even have DVDs for sale, pilgrimages and retreats for those so inclined.

Much of their thinking used to be a novelty, until the Dog Whisperer series came to TV.

Still, it’s such a shame to see animals mistreated and now to hear future generations will never experience the things I hold so dear in my memories.

I can remember the roughness of that elephant’s skin, his prickly hair sticking through my clothes and the snorting as the swayed too and fro, not to mention the smell of large animals that farmers know so well.

These aren’t memories you can get from a smartphone or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

They are real, tangible and sometimes even pungent experiences that my twin grandsons will never know.

Next thing you know they’ll be closing all the zoos, but I hope not. It would be such a tragedy.

For more information on the monks and their training visit www.newskete.org.

Eric Steinkopff Managing Editor

Reach Eric Steinkopff at esteinkopff@civitasmedia.com or 580-482-1221, ext 2072.

