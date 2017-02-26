Are you dying to live?

From that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.

Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!”

Jesus turned and said to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; you do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.”

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it. What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul? For the Son of Man is going to come in his Father’s glory with his angels, and then he will reward each person according to what they have done.

“Truly I tell you, some who are standing here will not taste death before they see the Son of Man coming in his kingdom.” — Matthew 16:21-28

We all struggle to make sense of pain, suffering and death. There lies deep within us the desire to live, to win and to flourish. When Jesus revealed the news that he was headed towards pain, suffering and death; Peter immediately objected — you and I would have too. Expanding on Peters’ rebuke, I want to flesh out what I think was going on in his mind and ours.

“Wait a minute Jesus, this is not right. You cannot be defeated, you must not lose and God forbid that you die. That is not what we want for you or for ourselves. We want you to fight, to win and to flourish. Pain, suffering and death is not a part of the Kingdom plan — right?”

How shocked Peter must have been when Jesus popped that self-serving bubble and told him he was thinking and acting like the Devil. Rather than helping Jesus, his carnal thinking and desires were a stumbling block.

Jesus quickly provided the remedy.

1. Deny yourself. Let go of all self-serving thinking, desires, conversations and actions.

2. Pick up your cross. Join Jesus in crucifixion. Lay down your life for God’s Kingdom.

3. Follow me. Yoke your life to Jesus. Allow him to transform you and teach you God’s way.

Join me in trusting Jesus enough to join him in dying so that we may live.

Be encouraged.

Reach the Rev. David Player, First United Methodist Church senior pastor, at 580-482-0795 or [email protected]

