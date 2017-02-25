Military veterans should get respect but need to act honorably too

Something that has been heavy on my heart are the times when military veterans are arrested for allegedly committing or panning potentially violent crimes.

A recent shooting at the Fort Lauderdale International airport in Florida was terrible to discover. The alleged shooter may have checked a firearm legally on a flight and then picked it up, again legally, at his destination, but then loaded it in a bathroom and proceeded to shoot people. The person arrested was allegedly a former solider in the Army who may have been distraught.

Another former military man was recently arrested for allegedly taking part in planning a terrorist plot. Investigators initially said it appeared to be a lone wolf individual who was “radicalized” — whatever your definition of that is.

I wasn’t there. I didn’t see what happened and all people involved have the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty. That I understand and I’m not on the jury to hear and see the evidence first hand.

The law enforcement officers have the duty to present their evidence and members of the jury to hear the trial. So I believe that it’s important not to rush to judgment about a guilty verdict and to let the courts do their job.

But it is sometimes easy to forget that the military is a cross section of society, so while there are going to be mostly good people, occasionally there may be some with questionable character. The military branches typically do a good job forcing the people with problems out of the service, something most don’t take into consideration.

Just because someone convicted of a crime was once in a branch of the military, that does not mean everyone, most people or even many others in that service are in the same boat.

But what bothers me, is if a veteran who served in the military is found guilty of a violent crime and has used that unique training in the commission of a crime, I think there should be special consideration to punish that person in a way that is fitting to the situation.

Sometimes military service members can be recalled to active duty and be charged in a court martial with violations of the strict Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Other options might include treating such situations as “hate crimes” with stiffer penalties.

Even better might be to have the convicted person pay the government back – likely hundreds of thousands of dollars – for the specialized training he or she received and may have used in an inappropriate way.

The lack of “honor” in such a situation – I hope self defense or stand your ground situations would be excluded – is mind boggling. There is wording in military documents that talks about “special trust and confidence” given to such and individual.

I don’t know the answer, but one bad apple can taint the whole bunch, especially when news reports repeat again and again the convicted person’s former affiliation to a particular branch of service.

Eric Steinkopff Managing Editor

Reach Eric Steinkopff at [email protected] or 580-482-1221, ext 2072.

