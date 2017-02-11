Take time for early watch prayer

In the morning, while it was still very dark, Jesus got up and went out to a deserted place, and there he prayed. — Mark 1:35

One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he finished, one of his disciples said to him, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.” He said to them, “When you pray, say: “‘Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation.’ ” Then he said to them, “Suppose one of you has a friend, and he goes to him at midnight and says, ‘Friend, lend me three loaves of bread, because a friend of mine on a journey has come to me, and I have nothing to set before him.’ Then the one inside answers, ‘Don’t bother me. The door is already locked, and my children are with me in bed. I can’t get up and give you anything.’ I tell you, though he will not get up and give him the bread because he is his friend, yet because of the man’s boldness he will get up and give him as much as he needs. So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened. Which of you fathers, if your son asks for a fish, will give him a snake instead? Or if he asks for an egg, will give him a scorpion? If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!” — Luke 11:1-13

September 2016 marked the eighth anniversary of our commitment as a church to participate in Early Watch Prayer. Several of us meet 5-6:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday to grow closer to God and intercede for others. Our hour together is spent singing three hymns, reading three chapters from The Message translation of The Bible (selections from the Old Testament Torah, Old Testament Writings, and New Testament), reading Oswald Chamber’s devotional thoughts from My Utmost for His Highest, talking about our walk with God and the needs in our world, and then taking turns praying for our families, church, community, nation and world.

It all started when revival speaker the Rev. Cecil Begbie preached our fall revival in 2009. One of his sermons was titled “The Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness” based on Romans 8:26a. He stressed the importance of regular, persistent daily prayer. He spoke of Christ’s habit to pray early (Early Watch) in the morning, before the troubles of the day started crashing around his feet. I was deeply impressed by God to emulate Christ’s example. Determined to apply what I heard and felt prompted by God to implement, Cecil and I met the next morning at 5 a.m. for Scripture reading, faith sharing, and intercessory prayer. What a glorious hour we spent together with each other and with Almighty God during that first Early Watch Prayer gathering.

Even though my eyes felt a little tired (I only crawled into bed at 11 p.m. the night before) my day was filled with joy and a wonderful sense of God’s presence. For the past seven years that sense of intimate connection with God and heartfelt joy has grown deeper, stronger and more precious. I have also found my ministry significantly strengthened, my walk with God intimate vital and receiving direction from God’s has become a lot easier and clearer.

I would like to invite anyone who feels the prompting of the Holy Spirit to carve out time daily for Bible reading to heartfelt prayer. If you happen to live in Altus, please join us at 5am for Early Watch Prayer in the Chapel of First UMC. We persistently ask God to make Altus a holy city by raising up many new prayer warriors who will stand in the gap, seek God’s face for our generation and do whatever God tells them to do.

Cecil and his Methodist Church in Johannesburg experienced a wonderful revival because of months of Early Watch Prayer meetings and obedience to follow God’s promptings. I too long for such a revival in our church and city. I believe that intimacy with God cannot be achieved in any other way, but through regular, persistent prayer. Reading Scripture, listening to the voice of the Holy Spirit, and pouring our hearts out to God always result in spiritual growth and vitality.

A few months before starting Early Watch Prayer, God gave one of the members of our group a vision of hands outstretched over our church. The hands represented God’s plan to use our church to welcome, bless, heal, love, and provide for others. I resonate with this prophetic image and pray often for this purpose to be fulfilled fully in and through our church family. We are in an exciting season of renewal and growth. Please commit to Early Watch Prayer wherever you live or feel free to join the present group of prayer warriors at our church as we continue praying, seeking, and serving God with all of our hearts, souls, minds, and strength. — from Jeremiah 29:13 and Matthew 22:37.

Be encouraged.

Reach the Rev. David Player, First United Methodist Church senior pastor, at 580-482-0795 or davidpaltusfumc@cableone.net.

