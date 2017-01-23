Turning our lives over to the care and keeping of God

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it. What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul? For the Son of Man is going to come in his Father’s glory with his angels, and then he will reward each person according to what they have done.” — Matthew 16:24-27

“The reason why many are still troubled, still seeking, still making little forward progress is because they haven’t yet come to the end of themselves. We’re still trying to give orders, and interfering with God’s work within us.” — A.W.Tozer, American Christian pastor, preacher, author, editor, and spiritual mentor

Recovery programs teach us that overcoming addiction requires three important realizations:

* Addiction renders one powerless

* Addiction makes life unmanageable

* Surrender to God can restore sanity

Once the addict accepts these truths, recovery demands turning both will and life over to the care and keeping of God. In a similar fashion, salvation through the atoning death of Christ can only be realized once we accept that we are lost in our sin and powerless to save ourselves. No matter how desperate and painful our lives become or how powerful and amazing God’s grace is, we cannot receive help and healing until we come to the end of ourselves and respond to Christ’s invitation to trust his grace and yoke our lives to his.

Pride, selfishness, and independence produce internal struggles and a hardening of our hearts that make humbling ourselves, confessing our sins, and denying ourselves very difficult. Christ makes it clear that we must crucify our self-centered lives in order to become one of his disciples. In the time and context of this teaching given by Jesus, there was only one reason for taking up a cross — to be crucified. The Romans used crucifixion to punish criminals and to deter dissent. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German pastor who was hanged by the Nazis for opposing Hitler, believed that “When Christ calls a man to follow, he bids him come and die.”

In the Garden of Gethsemane, we see Jesus struggling with self and the agony of becoming the sin offering for the world. He asks God the Father to take the cup of suffering from him, but thereafter he boldly prays, “Not my will, but your will be done.” We too must face our struggles, pour our hearts out to God the Father and surrender to his will.

The resources of heaven only become available to us when we repent from selfishness and join Jesus in praying:

“Not my will, but your will be done.” There is forgiveness, deliverance, belonging and transformation available to all who reach the end of themselves and decide to turn themselves over to the care and keeping of God.

Be encouraged.

Reach David Player, First United Methodist Church senior pastor, at 580-482-0795 or davidpaltusfumc@cableone.net.

