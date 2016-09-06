Enjoy the fruits of your labor

Labor Day is a holiday not often thought about for more than a nice day off cooking out with the family. Honestly, that is as it should be. It should be a day of rest spent enjoying the fruits of labor without the stresses of the job which you may hold.

This Labor Day is exceptional to me, though. I’ve now officially been with the newspaper a full year, and it is my first Labor Day following that mark.

With that being said, I’d like to take a moment to publicly thank the staff of The Altus Times for all of the hard work that they do.

I work in a building with people who have been with the paper longer than I’ve even been alive, and I’m proud of that.

I work in a building with people who have seen more change in the past 10 years than most industries will see in the next 20, and they have persevered and stayed the course. I’m proud of that.

I work with people who have never done anything more than read a newspaper before they came to work here, and they’ve jumped in with both feet. I’m proud of that, too.

These are people who come to work every day knowing that every bit of work they produce — from advertising to editorial and press to delivery — will be subject to the scrutiny of the community, and that is just fine. Not only is it fine, it is welcomed and what keeps us going and on our toes.

Through the late nights and early mornings and through the freezing winter and summer heat, most of our readers will never know the things that have to be done to produce and deliver this thing we call a daily newspaper. That’s OK, because we’re here to serve our readers and help keep you informed. It is a labor of love, and I could not be more thankful for the staff that pitches in no matter what the situation might be.

In closing dear readers, please have a safe and happy Labor Day. I wish you all the best.

Matt Moran Publisher

Reach Matt Moran at 580-482-1221, ext. 2071, or at mmoran@civitasmedia.com.

