Maybe I’ll plant some white four o’clocks

I’ve mentioned before that my grandpa gave me inspiration to begin gardening.

For longer than I can remember, he’s always had a huge vegetable garden west of the house. Growing up I learned to shell peas, pick okra and thump watermelons to tell if they were ripe. This year I’m planting and harvesting my own vegetables for the third year. Most of my seeds I bought but there are a few that came from Grandpa’s old stash above the laundry sink.

One day I found a Ziploc bag with small, pointed black seeds in it. On the bag in a sharpie he had written the word “WHITE.”

I showed my Dad and asked him what they were but he didn’t have any idea. For several weeks I laid the bag out in hopes of taking it to Altus to ask Grandpa. Instead, my terrible memory forgot, so when I made it to Grandma and Grandpa’s room, I took a shot in the dark and described the seeds, hoping Grandpa might make an obvious connection that I had missed.

Much to my surprise, Grandpa knew exactly what they were. They were seeds for white four o’clocks. He had brought the seed back from New Mexico when he was visiting his nephew LeRoy. He thought the white four o’clocks were beautiful and different from the pink ones that lined his own garden.

This trip to New Mexico took place many years ago, but Grandpa remembered it as clear as day.

The longer I live on the farm, the more I learn about the plants and trees around me. Every green thing that exists around this house was planted for a purpose. Nothing survived by accident, they are all specific plants with interesting stories. Perhaps I will add to that tradition by planting some white four o’clocks.

Haley Hoover Contributing Columnist

Reach Haley Hoover at [email protected] or view photos with her blog at www.thesparklinghippie.com.

