Dehtan takes Democratic runoff

Jackson County voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the Democratic Runoff Primary for District No. 3 County Commissioner. Democratic candidates Buddy Dehtan and David Renfro awaited their results Tuesday evening at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Buddy Dehtan won the election with 92 votes, while David Renfro brought in 64 votes. Though voter turnout was sparse, the two candidates were neck and neck until the final votes were tallied.

“There’s a lot of work that needs done on our roadways, especially out in rural areas,” said Dehtan, a mechanic for Jackson County and former farmer, rancher and road-crew worker. “I know we’ve got a tight budget to work with, but I hope to see progress on our streets and roads.”

Dehtan is thinking long term in county government with the rural areas close to his heart. He says that he will run again, no matter the outcome of the upcoming election in November.

The owner of his own construction business for 25 years, David Renfro, put in an applaudable effort to further his campaign with management in mind.

“There’s nothing major we can do without an increase in the budget,” Renfro said. “And until that increase comes, all we can do is continue with public service.”

For more information about upcoming elections and to register to vote, visit the Jackson County Election Board or visit elections.ok.gov.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

