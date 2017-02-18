Altus Public Schools calendar Feb. 20-25

Monday
President’s Day — No School
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. Bulldog baseball at Lawton High School
Wednesday
Nothing extra scheduled
Thursday
9:30 a.m. AES third-grade music program — Benton, Herring, McVea
1:30 p.m. AES third-grade music program — Benton, Herring, McVea
All Day: AIS Picture Day
Friday
8 a.m. AIS Student of the Month assembly
2:00 p.m. APS parent activity — Dorton, Pope, Smith
All day: Bulldog wrestling to state tournament
Saturday
All day: Bulldog wrestling to state tournament
AHS varsity and JV boys soccer scrimmage at Lawton