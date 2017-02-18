Altus Public Schools calendar Feb. 20-25

Monday

President’s Day — No School

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. Bulldog baseball at Lawton High School

Wednesday

Nothing extra scheduled

Thursday

9:30 a.m. AES third-grade music program — Benton, Herring, McVea

1:30 p.m. AES third-grade music program — Benton, Herring, McVea

All Day: AIS Picture Day

Friday

8 a.m. AIS Student of the Month assembly

2:00 p.m. APS parent activity — Dorton, Pope, Smith

All day: Bulldog wrestling to state tournament

Saturday

All day: Bulldog wrestling to state tournament

AHS varsity and JV boys soccer scrimmage at Lawton