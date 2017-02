Each lunch is furnished with fruit and milk

Monday

Chicken nuggets, Au Gratin potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll

Tuesday

Hamburger helper, green beans, salad, garlic bread

Wednesday

Sweet and Sassy chicken, rice, cauliflower, carrots, egg rolls

Thursday

Stew, grilled cheese sandwich, crackers, cornbread, cheese sticks

Friday

Cheeseburgers, pickle, tomato, salad, sweet potato fries