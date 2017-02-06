Altus school menu for Feb. 6-10

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Tuesday: Waffles with syrup, fruit

Wednesday: Biscuit with jelly, fruit

Thursday: Cereal, toast, fruit

Friday: No school

Intermediate School

Monday: Breakfast pizza, apple slices, melon

Tuesday: Muffin square, string cheese, pineapple

Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce

Thursday: Bagel thin with jelly, cream cheese, pears

Friday: No School

Junior High School

Monday: Cereal, pop tart, fruit

Tuesday: English muffin with combo links, fruit

Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, fruit

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: No school

High School

Monday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Tuesday: Waffles, sausage with syrup, fruit

Wednesday: Biscuit, sliced ham and cheese, fruit

Thursday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit

Friday: No school

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: Italian goulash, green beans, carrots, garlic bread, fruit

Tuesday: Roasted chicken, cauliflower, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit

Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese, broccoli, baby carrots, Fritos, fruit

Thursday: Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickles, French fries, fruit.

Friday: No school

Intermediate School

Monday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, carrots, mandarin oranges, hot roll

Tuesday: Tacos with salsa, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, strawberries

Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, lettuce, tomato, sweet potato fries, apple

Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing, fruit cocktail, jello

Friday: No school

Junior High School

Monday: Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, hot roll or

Burritos, potato wedges or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans or

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, garlic bread or

Chili dog, tater tots or

Sub bar

Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad or

Crispito, veggie mix or

Potato bar

Friday: No school

High School

Monday: Hamburger Helper, broccoli with cheese, hot roll or

Pigs in a blanket, potato wedges, salad, fruit or

Salad bar or

Grab-and-go meal

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, hot roll or

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Sun Chips, romaine, tomato, peaches, fruit or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, cauliflower or

Burrito with chili and cheese, salsa, pinto beans, fruit or

Soup and salad bar or

Grab-and-go meal

Thursday: Stuffed crust pizza, buttered corn, romaine salad or

Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickles, french fries, fruit, cookies

Friday: No school