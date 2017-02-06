Altus school menu for Feb. 6-10

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Tuesday: Waffles with syrup, fruit
Wednesday: Biscuit with jelly, fruit
Thursday: Cereal, toast, fruit
Friday: No school
Intermediate School
Monday: Breakfast pizza, apple slices, melon
Tuesday: Muffin square, string cheese, pineapple
Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce
Thursday: Bagel thin with jelly, cream cheese, pears
Friday: No School
Junior High School
Monday: Cereal, pop tart, fruit
Tuesday: English muffin with combo links, fruit
Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, fruit
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: No school
High School
Monday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Tuesday: Waffles, sausage with syrup, fruit
Wednesday: Biscuit, sliced ham and cheese, fruit
Thursday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit
Friday: No school
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: Italian goulash, green beans, carrots, garlic bread, fruit
Tuesday: Roasted chicken, cauliflower, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese, broccoli, baby carrots, Fritos, fruit
Thursday: Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickles, French fries, fruit.
Friday: No school
Intermediate School
Monday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, carrots, mandarin oranges, hot roll
Tuesday: Tacos with salsa, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, strawberries
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, lettuce, tomato, sweet potato fries, apple
Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing, fruit cocktail, jello
Friday: No school
Junior High School
Monday: Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, hot roll or
Burritos, potato wedges or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans or
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, garlic bread or
Chili dog, tater tots or
Sub bar
Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad or
Crispito, veggie mix or
Potato bar
Friday: No school
High School
Monday: Hamburger Helper, broccoli with cheese, hot roll or
Pigs in a blanket, potato wedges, salad, fruit or
Salad bar or
Grab-and-go meal
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, hot roll or
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Sun Chips, romaine, tomato, peaches, fruit or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, cauliflower or
Burrito with chili and cheese, salsa, pinto beans, fruit or
Soup and salad bar or
Grab-and-go meal
Thursday: Stuffed crust pizza, buttered corn, romaine salad or
Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickles, french fries, fruit, cookies
Friday: No school