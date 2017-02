Altus Public Schools calendar Feb. 6-11

Monday

4:30 p.m. AJH girls and boys vs. Clinton

5:30 p.m. Freshman basketball at Clinton

6 p.m. AJH wrestling vs. Woodward

7 p.m. Bulldog wrestling (Senior night) vs. Woodward

Tuesday

8 a.m. Donuts for Dads for first-grade at Altus Primary

6:30 p.m. Lady Bulldog basketball vs. Elk City

7 p.m. Bulldog wrestling at Lawton High

8 p.m. Bulldog basketball vs. Elk City

Wednesday

8 a.m. Donuts for Dads for second-grade at Altus Primary

8:30 a.m. Miss Oklahoma program at Rivers Elementary

1:30 p.m. Miss Oklahoma program at Altus Elementary

Also: Progress reports go home

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Miss Oklahoma program at Altus Primary

3:30-9:30 p.m. District-wide parent-teacher conferences

Friday

No school

6:30 p.m. Lady Bulldog basketball vs. Woodward

8 p.m. Bulldog basketball vs. Woodward

Also: Bulldog wrestling at Dual State

Saturday

All Day: Bulldog wrestling at Dual State

AHS Track to Enid indoor track meet