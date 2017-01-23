Altus Public Schools calendar Jan. 23-28

Monday

TBA: AJH basketball tournament at Cache

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Lady Bulldog basketball vs. Cache

8 p.m. Bulldog basketball vs. Cache

Wednesday

No activities

Thursday

4:30 p.m. Ninth-grade basketball at Duncan

6 p.m. AJH wrestling vs. Cache

6 p.m. JV wrestling vs. Mangum and Hobart

7 p.m. Bulldog wrestling vs. Cache

TBA: AJH basketball at Cache tournament

Friday

8 a.m. AIS Student of the Month assembly

2 p.m. AECC Pre-K parent activity

2 p.m. Primary parent activity (Burrow, Huckaby and Keyser-Gay classes)

6:30 p.m. Lady Bulldog basketball at Elgin

8 p.m. Bulldog basketball at Elgin

Also: JV wrestling at Hub City tournament

Bulldog swimming at area swim meet

Saturday

TBA: AJH basketball tournament at Cache

Also: JV wrestling tournament at Hub City

Bulldog wrestling at 4×4 tournament