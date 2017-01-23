Altus school menu for Jan. 23-27

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: Egg omelet, Texas toast with jelly

Tuesday: Banana muffin square, turkey sausage

Wednesday: Cereal, cinnamon toast

Thursday: French toast with syrup

Friday: Yogurt, graham crackers

Intermediate School

Monday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, applesauce

Tuesday: Egg patty, biscuit with jelly, orange

Wednesday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage, mixed berries

Thursday: Bagel, cream cheese, pineapple

Friday: Cranberry muffin, cereal, pears

Junior High School

Monday: Cereal, bagels and cream cheese

Tuesday: Parfait with fruit and granola

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast with jelly

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: French toast with syrup

High School

Monday: French toast sticks with syrup

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza

Thursday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage link

Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: Chili mac, broccoli, garlic bread

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, roll

Wednesday: Turkey tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad

Intermediate School

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, pineapple

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla, pinto beans, broccoli, peaches

Wednesday: Corn dog, French fries, pickle spear, apple

Thursday: Steak fingers with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll

Friday: Pizza, corn, celery sticks

Junior High School

Monday: Chicken pot pie, salad mix or

Corn dog, potato wedges, carrot sticks or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Goulash, salad mix, hot roll or

Grilled-cheese sandwich, onion rings or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, corn on cob or

Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle or

Soup and salad bar

Thursday: Baked ham with roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans or

Sloppy Joe sandwich, salad mix, baked chips or

Potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or

Chili dog, French fries, salad mix

High School

Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, green beans or

Chili dog with cheese, carrot sticks, French fries or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice or

Crispito with salsa, pinto beans, tossed salad or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, lima beans or

Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, carrot sticks or

Soup and salad bar

Thursday: Chili beans with cheese, cornbread, crackers, carrot sticks or

Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries, tossed salad or

Nacho, potato bar

Friday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries, cookies