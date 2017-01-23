Altus school menu for Jan. 23-27

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: Egg omelet, Texas toast with jelly
Tuesday: Banana muffin square, turkey sausage
Wednesday: Cereal, cinnamon toast
Thursday: French toast with syrup
Friday: Yogurt, graham crackers
Intermediate School
Monday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, applesauce
Tuesday: Egg patty, biscuit with jelly, orange
Wednesday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage, mixed berries
Thursday: Bagel, cream cheese, pineapple
Friday: Cranberry muffin, cereal, pears
Junior High School
Monday: Cereal, bagels and cream cheese
Tuesday: Parfait with fruit and granola
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast with jelly
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: French toast with syrup
High School
Monday: French toast sticks with syrup
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza
Thursday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage link
Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: Chili mac, broccoli, garlic bread
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, roll
Wednesday: Turkey tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad
Intermediate School
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, pineapple
Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla, pinto beans, broccoli, peaches
Wednesday: Corn dog, French fries, pickle spear, apple
Thursday: Steak fingers with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll
Friday: Pizza, corn, celery sticks
Junior High School
Monday: Chicken pot pie, salad mix or
Corn dog, potato wedges, carrot sticks or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Goulash, salad mix, hot roll or
Grilled-cheese sandwich, onion rings or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, corn on cob or
Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle or
Soup and salad bar
Thursday: Baked ham with roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans or
Sloppy Joe sandwich, salad mix, baked chips or
Potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or
Chili dog, French fries, salad mix
High School
Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, green beans or
Chili dog with cheese, carrot sticks, French fries or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Chicken enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice or
Crispito with salsa, pinto beans, tossed salad or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, lima beans or
Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, carrot sticks or
Soup and salad bar
Thursday: Chili beans with cheese, cornbread, crackers, carrot sticks or
Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries, tossed salad or
Nacho, potato bar
Friday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries, cookies