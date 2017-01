Each lunch is furnished with fruit and milk

Monday

Little smokies, macaroni and tomato, green peas, wheat rolls, barbecue sauce

Tuesday

Chinese chicken, chicken rice, egg rolls, sweet and sour sauce, carrots and broccoli mix

Wednesday

Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic bread, salad

Thursday

Chicken pot pie, rice, mixed vegetables

Friday

Cheeseburgers, sweet potato fries, salad, pickle, tomato