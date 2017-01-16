Altus school menu for the week of Jan. 16-20

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Yogurt, mini bagels, fruit

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, fruit

Friday: Pancake sausage wrap with syrup, fruit

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Oatmeal, strawberries

Wednesday: Bagel with jelly, bacon, tropical fruit

Thursday: Pancake wrap with syrup, apple

Friday: English muffin, ham and jelly, Mandarin oranges

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Apple crisps, yogurt

Wednesday: Biscuit, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese

Thursday: Pancake with syrup, fruit

Friday: Breakfast burrito with salsa

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Strawberry, pancakes with syrup, fruit

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fruit

Thursday: Egg patty, toast with jelly, fruit

Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken and rice, oriental vegetables, egg roll

Wednesday: Sloppy Joes, peas, tater tots

Thursday: Baked ham, green beans, roasted potatoes, roll

Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, pickles, fries

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll

Wednesday: Barbecue rib on a bun, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, peaches

Thursday: Beef nachos, refried beans, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges

Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, fries

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham, broccoli, breadstick or burrito, French fries or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Turkey deli sandwich, lettuce, tomato, Doritos or

Soup and salad bar or

Beef nachos, salsa, veggie mix

Thursday: Chicken stir fry, steamed rice, egg roll or

Sloppy Joe sandwich, potato wedges or

Potato bar

Friday: Pizza sticks, corn, salad or

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, hot roll or

Taco bar or

Barbecue beef sandwich, French fries, tossed salad

Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, peas and carrots or

Chicken patty sandwich, lettuce, tomato, French fries or

Soup and salad bar

Thursday: Hamburger helper, green beans, hot roll or

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, tossed salad or

Nacho, potato bar

Friday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or

Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries