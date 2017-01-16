Altus school menu for the week of Jan. 16-20

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Yogurt, mini bagels, fruit
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, fruit
Thursday: Cinnamon roll, fruit
Friday: Pancake sausage wrap with syrup, fruit
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Oatmeal, strawberries
Wednesday: Bagel with jelly, bacon, tropical fruit
Thursday: Pancake wrap with syrup, apple
Friday: English muffin, ham and jelly, Mandarin oranges
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Apple crisps, yogurt
Wednesday: Biscuit, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese
Thursday: Pancake with syrup, fruit
Friday: Breakfast burrito with salsa
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Strawberry, pancakes with syrup, fruit
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fruit
Thursday: Egg patty, toast with jelly, fruit
Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken and rice, oriental vegetables, egg roll
Wednesday: Sloppy Joes, peas, tater tots
Thursday: Baked ham, green beans, roasted potatoes, roll
Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, pickles, fries
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll
Wednesday: Barbecue rib on a bun, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, peaches
Thursday: Beef nachos, refried beans, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges
Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, fries
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Potato soup with ham, broccoli, breadstick or burrito, French fries or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Turkey deli sandwich, lettuce, tomato, Doritos or
Soup and salad bar or
Beef nachos, salsa, veggie mix
Thursday: Chicken stir fry, steamed rice, egg roll or
Sloppy Joe sandwich, potato wedges or
Potato bar
Friday: Pizza sticks, corn, salad or
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, hot roll or
Taco bar or
Barbecue beef sandwich, French fries, tossed salad
Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, peas and carrots or
Chicken patty sandwich, lettuce, tomato, French fries or
Soup and salad bar
Thursday: Hamburger helper, green beans, hot roll or
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, tossed salad or
Nacho, potato bar
Friday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or
Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries