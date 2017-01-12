Transportation bond fails

A general obligation bond was defeated Tuesday as voters chose not to accept the measure to support the Altus Public Schools District’s request to increase property taxes for its transportation needs at this time.

The $1.75 million bond required a supermajority to pass — 60 percent of the yes votes — and fell short of its goal as the polls closed.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, of the 796 people residing in the APS school district who either voted by way of absentee mail, voted early, or showed up to their polling places on the day of the election, 402 of them voted against the proposition and denied the bond by a vote of 50.50 percent no and 49.50 percent yes.

The proposed bond would have increased property taxes by 5.36 percent to replace five route buses, three charter buses, three SUVs, three campus police cars, two grounds and maintenance vehicles, two activity buses and one vocational agriculture truck.

“We tried our best to convey the transportation needs to our patrons. The voters obviously were not willing to support it,” said Superintendent Roger Hill. “We respect the outcome of the vote and we will continue to provide the very best for our students.”

The bond became a hot topic on social media platforms Monday when some Altus residents voiced disapproval of the bond with many expressing doubt as to whether charter buses were a necessity. None of these people wished to be quoted in the Altus Times print publication.

“I want the school system to improve, but when financial hard times, hit luxuries can wait,” said Altus resident Roger Gregory. “I just think pooling with the community to try and get grants for these wants would work better than trying to raise taxes.”

