Altus school menus for the week of Jan. 3-6

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Apple cinnamon muffin, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, fruit

Thursday: Cereal, toast with jelly, juice

Friday: Gogurt, bagel with jelly, fruit

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce

Wednesday : Cereal, toast with jelly, pineapple

Thursday: Sausage and eggs, tortilla, tropical fruit

Friday: Muffin square, banana

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal, breakfast bar, fruit

Wednesday: Blueberry muffin, yogurt, fruit

Thursday: Biscuits, sausage with jelly fruit

Friday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fruit

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Wednesday: Chocolate chips muffin, lowfat yogurt,

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fruit

Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Vegetable beef stew, cornbread, egg salad

Wednesday: Hamburger, baked beans, lettuce and tomato, pickles

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, broccoli, mashed potatoes, roll

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, pineapple

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken salad sandwich, fries, lettuce, tomato

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, hot roll, green beans, spinach

Friday: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, lettuce, tomato

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, corn bread or

Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, salsa

Wednesday: Chicken-fried rice, egg roll or sloppy Joe, tater tots, broccoli or

Soup and salad bar

Thursday: Hamburger helper, salad, broccoli or

Turkey deli and cheese wrap, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles or

Potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, cauliflower, hot roll or

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, baby carrots, celery or

Fruit and salad bar

Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll broccoli with cheese or

Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, carrot sticks, celery or

Soup and salad bar

Thursday: Salisbury steak, oven-fried potato, broccoli, carrots, hot roll or

Corn dog, French fries, romaine, tomato or

Nacho potato bar

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or

Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries