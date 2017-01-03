Altus school menus for the week of Jan. 3-6

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Apple cinnamon muffin, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, fruit
Thursday: Cereal, toast with jelly, juice
Friday: Gogurt, bagel with jelly, fruit
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce
Wednesday : Cereal, toast with jelly, pineapple
Thursday: Sausage and eggs, tortilla, tropical fruit
Friday: Muffin square, banana
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal, breakfast bar, fruit
Wednesday: Blueberry muffin, yogurt, fruit
Thursday: Biscuits, sausage with jelly fruit
Friday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fruit
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Wednesday: Chocolate chips muffin, lowfat yogurt,
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fruit
Friday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Vegetable beef stew, cornbread, egg salad
Wednesday: Hamburger, baked beans, lettuce and tomato, pickles
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, broccoli, mashed potatoes, roll
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, pineapple
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken salad sandwich, fries, lettuce, tomato
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, hot roll, green beans, spinach
Friday: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, lettuce, tomato
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, corn bread or
Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, salsa
Wednesday: Chicken-fried rice, egg roll or sloppy Joe, tater tots, broccoli or
Soup and salad bar
Thursday: Hamburger helper, salad, broccoli or
Turkey deli and cheese wrap, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles or
Potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, cauliflower, hot roll or
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, baby carrots, celery or
Fruit and salad bar
Wednesday: Barbecue little smokies, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll broccoli with cheese or
Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, carrot sticks, celery or
Soup and salad bar
Thursday: Salisbury steak, oven-fried potato, broccoli, carrots, hot roll or
Corn dog, French fries, romaine, tomato or
Nacho potato bar
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or
Cheeseburger, romaine, tomato, pickle, onions, French fries