School menus for the week of Sept. 5-9

Breakfast-served with fruit/milk/juice
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, peaches
Wednesday: Banana Bread square, string cheese, pineapple
Thursday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce
Friday: Egg patty, bagel with jelly, fruit mix
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit
Wednesday: Egg omelet, English muffin, fruit
Thursday: Waffles with syrup, fruit
Friday: Gogurt, bagel with cream cheese, fruit
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Blueberry muffins, yogurt, fruit, Grab-n-go
Wednesday: Pancake wrap w/syrup, fruit
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Friday: Cereal, sausage links, fruit
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: WG cinnamon roll, fruit
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with cheese, toast with jelly, juice
Thursday: Biscuit, sausage gravy, fruit
Friday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fruit
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: beef stir-fry, rice, egg roll, asparagus, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna salad on flatbread, lettuce and tomato, corn, fruit
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, baked beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Vegetable chili boat, cornbread, broccoli, sugar cookie, fruit
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, corn, salad with dressing, fruit mix
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, sweet potato fries, lettuce and tomato
Thursday: Ground beef, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pears
Friday: Cheeseburger, baked fries, lettuce and tomato, banana
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, mix vegetables or
Barbecue beef sandwich, pickles, taco bar
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread or
Chili dog with cheese, tater tots, salad bar
Thursday: Frito chili pie, baby carrots, broccoli, cherry tomatoes with ranch
Crispitos, salsa, potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad mix or
cheeseburger, fries, lettuce and tomatoes, pickles, cookie
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Baked ham, oven fried potato, hot roll, peas and carrots or
Corn dog, tater tots, salad, fruit, taco bar
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potato with gravy, green beans or
Chicken patty, sun chips, romaine and tomato, fruit, salad bar
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, WG roll or
grilled ham and cheese, French fries, lettuce and tomato, fruit, Potato nacho bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or
Hamburger, French fries, lettuce and tomato, Jell-o with mixed fruit, cookie