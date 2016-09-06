School menus for the week of Sept. 5-9

Breakfast-served with fruit/milk/juice

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, peaches

Wednesday: Banana Bread square, string cheese, pineapple

Thursday: Pancake wrap with syrup, rosy applesauce

Friday: Egg patty, bagel with jelly, fruit mix

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit

Wednesday: Egg omelet, English muffin, fruit

Thursday: Waffles with syrup, fruit

Friday: Gogurt, bagel with cream cheese, fruit

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Blueberry muffins, yogurt, fruit, Grab-n-go

Wednesday: Pancake wrap w/syrup, fruit

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Friday: Cereal, sausage links, fruit

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: WG cinnamon roll, fruit

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with cheese, toast with jelly, juice

Thursday: Biscuit, sausage gravy, fruit

Friday: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fruit

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: beef stir-fry, rice, egg roll, asparagus, fruit

Wednesday: Tuna salad on flatbread, lettuce and tomato, corn, fruit

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, baked beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Vegetable chili boat, cornbread, broccoli, sugar cookie, fruit

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, corn, salad with dressing, fruit mix

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, sweet potato fries, lettuce and tomato

Thursday: Ground beef, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pears

Friday: Cheeseburger, baked fries, lettuce and tomato, banana

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, mix vegetables or

Barbecue beef sandwich, pickles, taco bar

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread or

Chili dog with cheese, tater tots, salad bar

Thursday: Frito chili pie, baby carrots, broccoli, cherry tomatoes with ranch

Crispitos, salsa, potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad mix or

cheeseburger, fries, lettuce and tomatoes, pickles, cookie

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Baked ham, oven fried potato, hot roll, peas and carrots or

Corn dog, tater tots, salad, fruit, taco bar

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potato with gravy, green beans or

Chicken patty, sun chips, romaine and tomato, fruit, salad bar

Thursday: Chicken and noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, WG roll or

grilled ham and cheese, French fries, lettuce and tomato, fruit, Potato nacho bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or

Hamburger, French fries, lettuce and tomato, Jell-o with mixed fruit, cookie