Local scores above state average

According to the most current ACT report, Altus High School student ACT scores are above the state of Oklahoma average for the third year in a row. Data released in August of 2016 documents the trends for the school and the state over a five-year period.

The 2016 graduating class of AHS had an average composite score of 21.1 compared to the 20.4 average across the state.

“Altus High School students have maintained ACT scores that are above state averages for the past three years,” AHS Principal Rita Beisel said. “About 74 percent of the 2016 graduating class participated in the ACT exam. I am very proud and encouraged by the trend in ACT scores from our students. This trend indicates that the rigor of coursework that is provided to students is increasing and reflects well on the teachers who help prepare students to take the ACT and is a good indicator of a student’s potential success in post-secondary education courses.”

The emphasis placed on reading in all classrooms in grades Pre-K through 12th-grade is continuing to pay dividends as the average reading score for AHS graduates is 1.5 points higher than the state average. The 2016 composite reading score of 22.8 is another 0.4 gain after 2015’s full point increase.

“Our ACT scores at Altus High School continue to show an upward trend that far exceeds the state average,” Superintendent Roger Hill said. “That’s a reflection of many factors including the dedication of our entire staff and the emphasis we’ve place on reading as a district-wide goal. There is a strong correlation between reading comprehension and its relationship to success in other academic subjects.”

“Our entire community benefits by having a student population that is college or career ready,” Hill said. “The ACT scores is one of the best indicators we have to make that determination.”

According to the report, 66 percent of Altus students who have concurrently enrolled in college English Composition are more likely to obtain a B average in corresponding credit-bearing college courses. This is 0.5 percent higher than others across the state.

“The latest ACT results are yet another example of the strong education system in Altus, and they reflect a pattern of success that is both reassuring to families and exciting to business owners,” Altus Chamber of Commerce CEO Brian Bush said. “Parents can know the outstanding education their children are receiving in Altus means those students are being prepared for a bright future, and employers can be confident there is a talented, educated workforce right here in Altus ready to take their businesses to the next level.”

“I am so proud of the dedicated educators in the Altus school system and so thankful that my own children are receiving such a quality education,” Bush said.

Altus High School ACT results continue to rank high