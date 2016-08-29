School menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Breakfast-served with fruit/milk/juice
Elementary School
Monday: Egg omelet, Texas toast, fruit
Tuesday: Banana muffin square, turkey sausage, fruit
Wednesday: French toast sticks, syrup, fruit
Thursday: Cereal, granola bar, fruit
Friday: Yogurt, Cinnamon nachos, fruit salad
Intermediate School
Monday: Mini maple pancakes w/syrup, peaches
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito w/salsa, pineapple
Wednesday: Turkey sausage, biscuit w/jelly, pears
Thursday: Egg patty, bagel, mandarin oranges, juice
Friday: Oatmeal w/brown sugar, turkey bacon, mixed berries
Junior High School
Monday: WG Cereal, toast w/jelly, juice
Tuesday: Waffles w/syrup, sausage, juice
Wednesday: WW toast/jelly, scrambled eggs, bacon, juice
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, juice/milk
Friday: French toast sticks w/syrup, juice
High School
Monday: Sausage on a stick w/syrup, peaches
Tuesday: Strawberry pancakes w/syrup, pears
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito w/salsa, pineapple
Thursday: Egg patty, toast/jelly, dried cranberries
Friday: Cereal, toast w/jelly, orange
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: Cowboy chili, campfire cornbread, side saddle salad, oranges, teddy grahams, fruit
Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, dinner roll, banana
Wednesday: English Muffin, pizza burger, corn, grapes
Thursday: Turkey tacos, rice, refried beans, lettuce/tomato, apple slices
Friday: Chicken pot pie w/vegetables, broccoli, strawberries, vanilla wafers
Intermediate School
Monday: Grilled Cheese, baked fries, broccoli, brownie, peaches, salad box
Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll, mandarin oranges, salad box
Wednesday: Corndog, baked fries, pickle spear, apple, salad box
Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, banana, salad box
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad w/dressing, mixed fruit
Junior High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, ww roll or
Corn dog, potato wedges, carrot sticks, fruit, salad bar
Tuesday: Turkey noodles, black eyed peas, WW roll or
Ham and cheese, sandwich/lettuce/tomato, French fries, fruit, taco bar
Wednesday: Roast chicken, mixed vegetables, rice pilaf, WW roll, or
Hot dog or chilidog w/cheese, celery sticks, tater tots, salad bar
Thursday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, WW roll or
Grilled cheese sandwich w/salad, French fries, potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or
hamburger, French fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle WG oatmeal cookie
High School
Monday: Chili cheese fries, broccoli, hot roll or
Turkey & cheese sandwich, romaine/.tomato, cucumber salad, sun chips, salad bar
Tuesday: Chicken chop suey, steamed rice, egg roll, stir fried veggies, choc. pudding or
Corn dog, French fries, salad, choc. pudding, taco bar
Wednesday: Crispitos, corn, salad, or
Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, romaine/tomato, applesauce, salad bar
Thursday: Italian goulash, cauliflower, green beans, hot roll, dried cranberries, or
Ribette sandwich, baked beans, broccoli salad, sliced onion/raisins, potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, jell-o/raisins, or
Cheeseburger, French fries, romaine/tomato, onion/pickle, raisins, apple