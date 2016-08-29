Posted on by

School menus for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2


Breakfast-served with fruit/milk/juice

Elementary School

Monday: Egg omelet, Texas toast, fruit

Tuesday: Banana muffin square, turkey sausage, fruit

Wednesday: French toast sticks, syrup, fruit

Thursday: Cereal, granola bar, fruit

Friday: Yogurt, Cinnamon nachos, fruit salad

Intermediate School

Monday: Mini maple pancakes w/syrup, peaches

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito w/salsa, pineapple

Wednesday: Turkey sausage, biscuit w/jelly, pears

Thursday: Egg patty, bagel, mandarin oranges, juice

Friday: Oatmeal w/brown sugar, turkey bacon, mixed berries

Junior High School

Monday: WG Cereal, toast w/jelly, juice

Tuesday: Waffles w/syrup, sausage, juice

Wednesday: WW toast/jelly, scrambled eggs, bacon, juice

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, juice/milk

Friday: French toast sticks w/syrup, juice

High School

Monday: Sausage on a stick w/syrup, peaches

Tuesday: Strawberry pancakes w/syrup, pears

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito w/salsa, pineapple

Thursday: Egg patty, toast/jelly, dried cranberries

Friday: Cereal, toast w/jelly, orange

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: Cowboy chili, campfire cornbread, side saddle salad, oranges, teddy grahams, fruit

Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, dinner roll, banana

Wednesday: English Muffin, pizza burger, corn, grapes

Thursday: Turkey tacos, rice, refried beans, lettuce/tomato, apple slices

Friday: Chicken pot pie w/vegetables, broccoli, strawberries, vanilla wafers

Intermediate School

Monday: Grilled Cheese, baked fries, broccoli, brownie, peaches, salad box

Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll, mandarin oranges, salad box

Wednesday: Corndog, baked fries, pickle spear, apple, salad box

Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, banana, salad box

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad w/dressing, mixed fruit

Junior High School

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, ww roll or

Corn dog, potato wedges, carrot sticks, fruit, salad bar

Tuesday: Turkey noodles, black eyed peas, WW roll or

Ham and cheese, sandwich/lettuce/tomato, French fries, fruit, taco bar

Wednesday: Roast chicken, mixed vegetables, rice pilaf, WW roll, or

Hot dog or chilidog w/cheese, celery sticks, tater tots, salad bar

Thursday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, WW roll or

Grilled cheese sandwich w/salad, French fries, potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or

hamburger, French fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle WG oatmeal cookie

High School

Monday: Chili cheese fries, broccoli, hot roll or

Turkey & cheese sandwich, romaine/.tomato, cucumber salad, sun chips, salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken chop suey, steamed rice, egg roll, stir fried veggies, choc. pudding or

Corn dog, French fries, salad, choc. pudding, taco bar

Wednesday: Crispitos, corn, salad, or

Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, romaine/tomato, applesauce, salad bar

Thursday: Italian goulash, cauliflower, green beans, hot roll, dried cranberries, or

Ribette sandwich, baked beans, broccoli salad, sliced onion/raisins, potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, jell-o/raisins, or

Cheeseburger, French fries, romaine/tomato, onion/pickle, raisins, apple

comments powered by Disqus