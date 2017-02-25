Odd stories in the news

Exhibit pushes boundaries on clothing, art

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — They are outfits you might expect to see in Lady Gaga’s closet: a flamingo pink Fiberglas frock and a wooden one-piece replica of Notre Dame Cathedral.

But these wild and whimsical ensembles are part of the “WOW — World of Wearable Art” exhibition opening Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.

The quirky show, a collision of art and the craziest of couture, offers visitors a chance to view 32 award-winning costumes from the New Zealand-based design competition of the same name.

Nearly three decades ago, the contest began when organizers asked an eclectic international mix of boat builders, taxidermists, amateur enthusiasts and others to push the boundaries of clothing and artwork.

“What do all these people have in common? Basically, it’s the ability to use the body as a blank canvas,” said Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the exhibition’s coordinating curator.

Garment submissions must be made to fit the models who wear the artwork in an elaborate stage show.

“This exhibit asks the question, ‘What is wearable?’” Roscoe Hartigan said.

With each ensemble, there are central ideas for viewers to ponder.

One example is a piece called “Inkling,” by Gillian Saunders. The horned body armor with a protruding dragon head and red heart on the belt was conceived after Saunders wondered what the human body might look like if it had more tattoo ink than blood running through its veins.

Lynne Christiansen’s “Gothic Habit,” the wearable Notre Dame Cathedral, was inspired by the spiritual feeling some get when entering a church, temple or mosque. Christiansen wondered if wearing a miniature edifice could capture the same sentiment.

Yet some of the ensembles take on a more solemn tone.

“Beast in the Beauty,” created by Alaskan carpenter David Walker, reflects his late wife’s battle with breast cancer. Worn with the wooden dress is a blond helmet representing her chemotherapy-induced baldness. Walker’s wife was a collaborator on the project and died before it was finished.

“This shows just how much people have invested of themselves in these ensembles,” Roscoe Hartigan said.

Carol Boisvert, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, said she was struck by the numerous almost-hidden details contained within each piece.

“It’s deceptive because you don’t know what you’re truly looking at until you’re up close,” she said.

Tracey Cahalane, of Salem, New Hampshire, was impressed by the wide-ranging color spectrum in the works on display.

“The amount of color the artists used is astonishing,” Cahalane said.

“WOW — World of Wearable Art” runs through June 11.

NY woman hits half-court shot, then gets marriage proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It was quite a night for a New York state college basketball fan who made a half-court shot to win a $500 gift card, and then received a marriage proposal seconds later.

Erin Tobin took part in a Dunkin’ Donuts promotion during Thursday night’s Manhattan-Siena game at the Times Union Center in Albany. As the company’s mascot stood nearby, the 30-year-old Siena graduate and season ticket holder banked in her half-court, one-handed heave.

After celebrating, Tobin turned around to see the mascot’s giant coffee cup costume being removed to reveal her boyfriend, 31-year-old Steve Duckett, on his knee and holding an engagement ring. A very surprised Tobin said yes as the crowd cheered.

Adding to an already big night, Siena beat Manhattan 94-71.

Joey, the indoor pet squirrel, guards home against burglary

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A pet squirrel named Joey prevented a burglary attempt in Idaho last week by scratching the teen suspect when he tried to break into a gun safe, police said.

The unidentified teenager told officers that the squirrel’s attack “scared him, obviously, because he wasn’t expecting to have, you know, a squirrel come flying out of nowhere at him,” said Officer Ashley Turner of the police department in Meridian, a Boise suburb. “So basically he said he took what he could and left as fast as he could.”

The squirrel’s owner, Adam Pearl, said Joey has lived in his house for about six months after he was found in a flower garden by a friend’s daughter when he was about a week old.

He said Joey’s eyes were still closed, and they set an alarm to feed him every two hours.

“His temperament is kind of like a cat,” Pearl said. “When he wants attention, he’ll run up to you and climb up your leg.”

Joey eats nuts and greens, and spinach is his favorite. He buries some of the nuts in houseplants inside Pearl’s house and uses a litterbox.

“He trained himself,” Pearl said.

Joey’s reward for his vigilance were Whoppers, the squirrel’s favorite candy.

Pearl had planned to release Joey into his backyard in the spring.

“But now, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m kind of torn.”

Cheeky tribute: Patriots fan gets Brady tattoo on backside

BOSTON (AP) — Several people came into Boston Barber and Tattoo Co. on the day of New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade seeking team tattoos, but one request was a little cheekier than the others.

A man, wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey, wanted a likeness of the star quarterback on his backside.

Shop employee Emily Arsenault tells boston.com that the unidentified man told them he had decided the night before that he wanted a Brady tattoo on his left butt cheek.

Tattoo artist Catarina Quintino took two or three hours to get the job done.

After, the man wasn’t shy about letting shop employees snap a few photos of the artwork.

Arsenault says the Brady butt tattoo is the most memorable she’s seen.

Thimble tossed: Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — You can still pass “Go” and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but you soon won’t be able to do it with the thimble game piece.

Voters have rejected the thimble, an integral part of the game since being added to Monopoly in 1935. The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces.

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version.

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

‘Firefall’ phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite’s El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mother Nature is again putting on a show at California’s Yosemite National Park, where every February the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on a waterfall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The phenomenon known as “firefall” draws scores of photographers to a spot near Horsetail Fall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation, El Capitan.

Capturing the sight is a challenge. Horsetail Fall only flows in the winter or spring, when there is enough rain and snow. The sun lights up the fall for only about two minutes at dusk for a few days in February.

Some photographers have had success this year as pictures of the glowing falls are showing up on social media.

Bad hair day: Student suspended for dying his hair pink

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school student who dyed his hair pink was suspended for violating the district’s dress code policy.

Timothy Jenkins is a freshman at Gulfport High School. He told WLOX-TV that 250 classmates have signed a petition to change the requirement that hair be a natural-looking color.

A statement from the district says dress code policies are reviewed annually and are handled openly in a process that includes business leaders, parents, students and educators.

Jenkins says he got multiple warnings before his suspension, with school officials saying it distracted other students.

His mother, Sheryl Jenkins, says the policy infringes on his rights and her right as a parent to decide what’s best for her child.

He has since returned his hair to its natural black color.

Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady

ATLANTA (AP) — More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team’s star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video Monday , including a tiny Tom Brady.

Brady and the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to win the team’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Man caught driving 22 times without license loses appeal

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A state court panel says a Pennsylvania man caught driving without a license 22 times got the punishment he deserved.

Randy Stallsmith had claimed that his 3-to 6-month prison term was excessive for driving offense No. 22 in 2015. He pleaded guilty to driving without a license.

Pennlive.com reports a state Superior Court panel upheld the sentence, saying the 49-year-old Erie County man’s past behavior sank his appeal.

Stallsmith appealed to the Superior Court because a county judge wouldn’t allow him to serve his time on work release.

Stallsmith argued he should’ve received a lighter sentence because he took responsibility for his actions.

The panel agreed with the county judge, saying with 22 offenses already on his record, Stallsmith “provided no indication that his aberrant conduct would cease.”

Man convicted of stealing $500,000 in cigarettes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been convicted in federal court of breaking into a Connecticut warehouse and stealing more than 8,000 cartons of cigarettes worth about $500,000.

Andrew Oreckinto, of Matawan, New Jersey, was convicted recently of theft from an interstate shipment. He faces up to a decade in prison.

Prosecutors say surveillance cameras recorded the 52-year-old Oreckinto breaking into New Britain Candy in Wethersfield, Connecticut, in March 2011. A glue-like substance was used to disable door locks. Wires to an outside surveillance camera and a phone line were also cut.

Authorities linked Oreckinto to the theft by analyzing his call history.

Oreckinto is currently serving a five-year prison term in New Jersey for stealing $100,000 worth of copper cable and selling it for scrap.

Suspect returns stolen mortuary van after finding body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested after police say he stole a van from a Southern California mortuary with a dead body inside, returned it and then stole a different van from the same business.

Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback says a mortuary employee was nearly run over as he tried to stop the man as he drove away the second time.

Railsback says an officer investigating the theft of the first van chased the second van for more than two miles. The suspect was arrested and could face charges including vehicle theft. Police didn’t immediately release his name.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper reported recently that stealing a dead body isn’t included in his list of charges because police believe he didn’t mean to steal it.