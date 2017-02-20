State House committee eyes concealed carry firearm rights

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state House committee has given preliminary approval to bills that expand concealed carry gun rights in Oklahoma.

A measure by state Rep. Jeff Coody (R-Grandfield) would allow non-felons to transport an unloaded rifle or shotgun, concealed or unconcealed, in a vehicle at any time. It also allows non-felons who are at least 21 to transport a loaded or unloaded pistol, concealed or unconcealed, without a concealed carry handgun license.

Coody said the constitutional car-carry measure is similar to measures in 30 other states. Opponents say some law enforcement officers oppose the plan.

A bill by state Rep. Bobby Cleveland (R-Slaughterville) would allow elected county officials with a handgun license to carry a handgun in their county’s courthouse.

The House Public Safety Committee approved the measures Wednesday and sent them to the full House for consideration.

Similar measures last year illicited controversy on both sides of the issue, according to The Oklahoman.

In 2016 the state Senate passed a bill that would allow people to openly carry firearms without a permit and without training.

A total of 34 organizations — including the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Oklahoma State Troopers Association, universities, chambers of commerce and hospitals — sent a letter to then Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman (R-Salpulpa) in opposition to House Bill 3098 and House Joint Resolution 1009, a proposed ballot measure intended to make it harder to regulate guns.

House Bill 3098 was approved 37-9. The joint resolution was not considered.

At the time, Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) said the bill wouldn’t expand the places people can bring guns, but would allow non-felons over 21 to carry guns without having to go through the permitting and training process required for concealed carry.

There was no debate, but some senators asked questions, including whether the job of law enforcement would become more difficult if more people without training are carrying guns.

“How are we going to decide who is doing it lawfully or not until they kill somebody?” asked Sen. Kevin Matthews (D-Tulsa.)

Dahm said under an amendment to that bill, those carrying a weapon would need to disclose this to a law enforcement officer if they are stopped.

The National Rifle Association supported the bill.

“Gloom and doom predictions of ‘wild west’ scenarios in states with strong gun rights have proven time and again to be nothing more than scare tactics,” said Catherine Mortensen, a spokesman for the association. “Since 1991, when the nation’s total violent crime rate hit an all-time high, 26 states have adopted Right-to-Carry laws, and the violent crime rate has declined by more than half, to a 43-year low, and the murder rate has declined to an all-time low. We know that criminals are less likely to target someone who may be armed.”

The letter in opposition to the measures said last year’s bill would jeopardize:

• The rights of businesses to keep guns from being carried onto their private property.

• The rights of event hosts at public parks, recreational areas and fairgrounds to prevent weapons at events.

• The ability of colleges to prohibit guns on campus.

• Make it harder for law enforcement to protect public safety.

“Until these issues can be addressed, we ask that these measures not move forward in the Senate,” the letter states.

Coody said self-defense is a God-given right and the right to bear arms is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

“If we give people some freedom, people tend to use that responsibly,” Coody said. “We have a government that wants to take our constitutional rights away from us. This is push back.”