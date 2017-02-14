Several 4-H Club representatives attend conference

Seven adult 4-H Club volunteers and eight members recently attended the annual Southwest District Volunteer Conference at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb.

The theme this year was “4-H Volunteers Grow Here.”

This conference is held in conjunction with the district speech contest. Three Jackson County 4-Hers — Kara, Regin and Michaella Reed — all gave speeches and represented Jackson County 4-H Club very well.

Ethan and Erick Moreau set up their mini boards and spoke with fellow district 4-Hers about robotics.

Tori Booker represented Jackson County 4-H as a district officer and set up her mini board shooting-sports display.

Volunteers got a chance to attend various workshops regarding starting a dog project club, record book planning, community service to service learning, performing arts, and other great topics. Everyone had a great day and learned a lot.

Some upcoming events include:

Feb. 14 — Oklahoma Youth Expo entries due to the Oklahoma State University Extension office at 2801 N. Main St. Suite A in Altus for nominated exhibitors

Feb. 16 — The Altus 4-H Club meeting 5:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension office

Feb. 21 — Veterinary Science Meeting 4-5 p.m. at the OSU Extension office

Feb. 24-27 — The Jackson County Junior Livestock Show at the Expo Center at 300 Todd Lane in Altus.

Feb. 28 — County officer meeting 5:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension office

Reach Halee Salmon at 580-482-0823 or halee.salmon@okstate.edu or at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus.

