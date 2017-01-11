Several 4-H Club members learned details about showing livestock. From left, in in the back are Halee Salmon, Amanda Coffman, Kayden Duncan, Catyi Dugan all of Altus; Wyatt Jensen and Zane Avant and Greg Hartman all of El Reno; and in front are Alyssa Moore, Kayden Moore Walters, Brooklyn Knight and Allisyn Moore all of Blair; Dixen Bagwell of Granite; Presley Bagwell and Cadee Rose of Blair.

Several 4-H Club members learned details about showing livestock. From left, in in the back are Halee Salmon, Amanda Coffman, Kayden Duncan, Catyi Dugan all of Altus; Wyatt Jensen and Zane Avant and Greg Hartman all of El Reno; and in front are Alyssa Moore, Kayden Moore Walters, Brooklyn Knight and Allisyn Moore all of Blair; Dixen Bagwell of Granite; Presley Bagwell and Cadee Rose of Blair. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Livstockclass-RGB.jpg Several 4-H Club members learned details about showing livestock. From left, in in the back are Halee Salmon, Amanda Coffman, Kayden Duncan, Catyi Dugan all of Altus; Wyatt Jensen and Zane Avant and Greg Hartman all of El Reno; and in front are Alyssa Moore, Kayden Moore Walters, Brooklyn Knight and Allisyn Moore all of Blair; Dixen Bagwell of Granite; Presley Bagwell and Cadee Rose of Blair. Courtesy photo