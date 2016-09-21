Local farmers reminded of upcoming area cotton field tours

Some dates to remember are provided for local farmers.

Enlist and phytogen variety field tour – Sept. 21

Dow Agro Sciences will host a cotton field tour to look at Enlist Cotton Varieties that will be available for the 2017 cotton production season. This field tour will show many aspects of weed control and application technology associated with Enlist Duo herbicide, as well as PhytoGen varieties that will soon be commercially available with the Enlist technology system. The tour will be at the Southwest Research and Extension Center or SWREC, three miles south of Altus on US 283. A sponsored lunch will be provided at the end of this meeting. Please RSVP — requested but not required — to Mindy Boyer at 317-672-5776. This should be an informative meeting for area cotton farmers.

SWREC cotton field tours – Sept. 29

There will be a series of cotton field tours in Jackson and Harmon counties Sept. 29. The first tour will start 8 a.m. on the Clint Abernathy Farm near Altus. This tour will look at both Drip Irrigation Cotton Incorporated Enhanced Variety Trial and a dryland RACE trial.

The next tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the Drew Darby Farm just west of Duke. This tour will look at an irrigated RACE trial and PhytoGen Innovation Trial with Enlist Cotton entries.

The final tour of the day will begin at 2 p.m. on the Tony Cox Farm in Harmon County, near Hollis. This tour will consist of a drip irrigated Xtendflex Race Trial.

All three tours are open for producers in Greer, Harmon, and Jackson counties. Final directions to field sites will be available later this week on the Jackson County Oklahoma State University Extension website, www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson. These trials will be very informative for area cotton farmers. Company representatives will also be present at these tours. While not required, preregistration for these meetings can be done by calling either the Jackson County OSU Extension Office at 580-482-0823 or the Harmon County Extension Office at 580-688-3584.

OSU Ag News Gary Strickland http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GaryStricklandmug-RGB.jpg OSU Ag News Gary Strickland

Reach Gary Strickland, Jackson and Greer Counties Ag Educator and Dry-Land Cropping Systems specialist can be reached at gary.strickland@okstate.edu.

